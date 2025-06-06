Disneyland set to close popular ride to make way for new attraction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disneyland is set to close a popular ride to make way for a new Avatar-themed attraction.

The resort will be saying farewell to Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! The ride will close in early 2026, Disney announced in a blog post on Thursday.

The soon to be shuttered ride is based on Disney and Pixar’s hit animated film Monsters, Inc., and has been around since 2005, according to D23, Disney’s official fan club.

For 20 years, guests have zipped around in a taxi in the fictional city of Monstropolis as they helped monsters Mike and Sulley return little girl Boo to her home.

While Disney fans will no doubt be sad to see the ride go, a new adventure awaits with the California resort’s Avatar destination.

open image in gallery Disneyland is set to close a popular ride to make way for a new Avatar-themed attraction ( Walt Disney World Resorts )

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed the new attraction at Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The destination is based on the second installment in the Avatar film series, Avatar: The Way of Water. Guests will experience the fictional world of Pandora, an exomoon where the film is set.

A Disney blog post from last August said guests “will go on the adventure of a lifetime in search of majestic natural wonders that can only be found on Pandora and the beauty – and danger – that come along with the journey.”

“This new and thrilling excursion will bring all the action, excitement, and wonder of Avatar, taking guests all the way to the wide-open seas of Pandora.”

open image in gallery A Disney blog post said guests “will go on the adventure of a lifetime in search of majestic natural wonders.” ( Disney Parks Blog )

It’s unclear when construction will end for the attraction, as Disney has stated that it’s still in the early stages of development.

Coco fans will also be pleased to know Disneyland will be creating a new ride based on the 2017 Pixar animated film. The ride will be built near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier, using space that is predominantly out of guests’ view at the moment.

The resort said construction will begin this upcoming fall, but has yet to release an opening date.