Disney set to close Tom Sawyer Island and the famed Riverboat to make way for new attractions

Disney World will close Tom Sawyer Island and its famed Liberty Square Riverboat to make way for new attractions.

Millions of guests visit the Orlando resort a year, with the Magic Kingdom the most popular of its four parks.

Located in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom, Tom Sawyer Island allows guests to experience a “secret rustic hideaway inspired by the stories of Mark Twain,” according to the resort’s website.

Tom Sawyer Island has been a staple at Disney World, first opening in 1973, according to D23, the official Disney fan club.

open image in gallery Disney World will close Tom Sawyer Island and its famed Riverboat to make way for new attractions ( Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images )

To reach the attraction, visitors glide through the Rivers of America on a log raft. But from July 7, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will permanently close, for Disney to build Piston Peak National Park, which it called “the largest expansion in history at Magic Kingdom.”

To make way for the Cars-themed expansion, Disney will also be getting rid of the Liberty Square Riverboat. The Riverboat has allowed guests to cruise down the Rivers of America in an “authentic steam-powered paddle wheeler,” according to the resort’s website.

Park-goers for decades have hopped on the Riverboat at Liberty Square in Magic Kingdom to enjoy a half-mile tour around Tom Sawyer Island. Sights included “the early days of the American frontier,” including Harper’s Mill, Fort Langhorn and Wilson’s Cave Inn.

open image in gallery Disney is in the process of creating Piston Peak National Park, a Magic Kingdom expansion inspired by the Rocky Mountains ( Disney Parks Blog )

Disney’s “imagineers” will build Piston Peak National Park, an expansion inspired by the Rocky Mountains and the “history and iconic sights of the American Frontier and its national parks,” the company announced in a blog post on Tuesday.

“Imagine an awe-inspiring wilderness filled with towering trees, snowcapped mountains, breathtaking waterfalls, roaring rivers and impressive geysers,” Disney said.

The park will be set within the universe of Disney and Pixar’s Cars trilogy and incorporate so-called “Parkitecture,” which Disney said was “developed by the National Park Service to create structures that harmonize with the natural environment.”

Guests will be able to explore the visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, trails and other attractions once construction is complete. Disney has not yet announced a date for when it expects to reveal the new attractions.

Universal Orlando Resort's $6 billion Epic Universe park opened recently after six years of construction.