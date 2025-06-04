Inside the new Epic Universe theme park with 11 new rides

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Universal Studios Orlando, since opening in 1990, has grown into a major entertainment hub, drawing 10 million visitors annually across its Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay parks.

In 2019, Universal announced plans for a fourth park, promising an unprecedented level of immersion and innovation. Six years later, that vision has materialised.

Epic Universe, the first major theme park in Orlando in 25 years, represents a $7.5 billion investment (£5.5 billion) and a significant leap forward in theme park design.

During the opening week, Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, described the park as "the most technologically advanced park in the world".

This is everything you need to know about the new Epic Universe theme park and what tourists can expect.

What are the rides like?

open image in gallery Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe park is finally open after six years of construction ( Universal Orlando Resort )

With 11 new rides, one of which has been deemed the best dark ride in the world, I was eager to get started. With five worlds to explore – How to Train Your Dragon; Isle of Berk; Super Nintendo World; Dark Universe; and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Ministry of Magic (all centred around the main hub of Celestial Park) – I was lucky I had three days.

Each world is entered through its own portal, backed-up with its own music and theming, making visitors feel like they have truly been transported into a different dimension. None more so, than the colourful Super Nintendo World with its sea of rainbow, sounds of coins being collected and Venus flytraps chomping away to that well-known theme tune.

Rides range from family coasters, such as Hiccups Wing Gliders – a firm favourite with our group, to the high-speed, dual racing thrill ride of Stardust Racers. Fyre Drill is a water soaker perfect for cooling down in the humid Floridian heat, while airborne Dragon Racers Rally allows you to barrel-roll your own dragon, should you desire.

If you’re a fan of Mario Kart, then Bowser’s Challenge is definitely one to try. This fully immersive version of the game puts riders behind the wheel of their very own moving kart. Donning a special Mario cap along with high-tech virtual reality glasses, I took my place in the kart and head out on my own mission to collect as many coins as possible while encountering Mario favourites.

For me, Dark Universe was the real showstopper. I was lucky enough to visit this area during the day and at night, and I have to say, if you get the chance to go after dark, you won’t leave disappointed. It has to be the most atmospheric and creepy park, EVER!

open image in gallery Super Nintendo World at the new Universal Epic Universe theme park ( Universal/PA )

Monsters Unchained is one of those rides you can go on time and time again, each time a different experience. I rode this four times and still felt like I had missed some elements of it.

Sat on a row of chairs attached to a robotic arm, I entered the abyss of Dr Victoria Frankenstein’s experiment, being tilted backwards and forwards, up and down, as a revolt of enraged monsters came at me.

Despite Dark Universe being my particular favourite world, I would challenge anyone to not be impressed by the Ministry of Magic in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. With anticipated queue times of up to five hours, its reputation certainly precedes it.

The entrance is an exact replica of the one in the films. Bottle-green glossy tiles line the walls, along with posters with moving images. Even the entrance to the Ministry via the Metro-Floo makes riders disappear in a plume of green smoke.

The ride itself is definitely worth the wait and is a lot longer than you would anticipate as you travel deep into the depths of the Ministry’s many departments to the trial of Delores Umbridge, encountering uninvited guests along the way.

The live shows you can’t miss

open image in gallery Celestial Park at night at the new Universal Epic Universe theme park ( Kirsty Masterman/PA )

Aside from the rides, there are two notable live shows at Epic and you won’t want to miss either. I’m not usually much of a fan of park shows, but both of these soon had me changing my mind.

The Untrainable Dragon, within Isle of Berk, treats audiences to a spectacular, musical show, complete with dragons, amazing stage effects and a moving toothless dragon animatronic that soars above the audience.

Even if you have never seen the films, you can’t fail to be impressed, while Le Cirque Arcanus in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter takes part in a small circus tent and combines a magical performance of illusions, puppetry and immersive effects, that has audiences captivated right from the preshow.

The best dining options

open image in gallery A shopper looks over merchandise for sale in a gift shop at Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando ( Associated Press )

Whilst Celestial Park is the hub of Epic, with many dining options, there are plenty to be found in each world, with the theming spilling over into the menus.

With an abundance of restaurants, cafes, pubs and street carts, I am spoilt for choice, with everything from Parisian street cafes in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the deathly dishes at Das Stakehaus in Dark Universe.

During my visit I sampled the delights of Mead Hall in Isle of Berk – a one stop shop for Viking cuisine. Serving everything from sandwiches to meat platters and what seemed to be popular choice – Mac and Cheese cones.

For the more discerning diner, the Atlantic restaurant in Celestial Park provides a fine under-the-sea dining experience, with a seafood-based menu.

But for me, the Toadstool Cafe in Super Nintendo World was a big hit, with its Mario and Luigi burgers and Bowser’s Fireball Challenge.

Where to stay

open image in gallery The Universal Helios Grand Hotel overlooking Celestial Park at Epic Universe Theme Park is seen at Universal Resort Orlando ( Associated Press )

Epic Universe brings three new hotels – The Helios Grand Hotel, Stella Nova and Terra Luna.

If your budget allows, then staying at Helios is a no-brainer. This starry 500 room extravaganza has amazing views overlooking Epic and even has its own entrance to the park.

For the more budget-minded, the Stella Nova and Terra Luna offer a more affordable option. I stayed at the Stella Nova resort, just a short shuttle ride away. For me, this was the perfect option. I had great views of the park and the onsite pool and bar area made for a relaxing afternoon in amongst what was a hectic few days.

Staying onsite also gives guests early park admission.

Overall verdict

open image in gallery How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Universal Epic Universe ( Universal Epic Universe )

For me, Epic Universe is truly that. Everything from the theming to the rides, food to the park itself has raised the bar in the world of theme parks. No expense has been spared on taking each attraction to the next level.

But with demand expected to be high, ticket sales only allow for one-day passes throughout 2025, so planning ahead is key.

I’ve no doubt the celebrations will continue for many months to come, but for now, the memories will live on. So, until next time, Universal… you have been Epic!

How to plan your trip

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 3.5-star Universal Stella Nova Resort from £829pp, including flights and room only accommodation.

Universal Orlando Resort All Park Tickets are available from £439pp.

For reservations visit britishairways.com