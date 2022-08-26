‘Multiple injuries’ in ride incident at Six Flags in New Jersey

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Multiple people were injured after riding a roller coaster in New Jersey on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the El Toro roller coaster at New Jersey’s Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park.

A spokesperson for Six Flags said five people were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation after riding the roller coaster, reported Pix11.

Several others also reported back pain after taking the ride.

It has since been closed for inspection, the spokesperson added.

Authorities have not yet provided any information on why the ride resulted in injuries.

However, this is not the first time that the ride has been shut down due to incidents with riders.

Last June, the 19-storey-tall wooden coaster partially derailed after a train on the ride failed to return to the station after it stopped a few yards before the “brake run”, reported NJ.com.

The ride was locked down three minutes later before it was cleared.

Also last year, a log flume malfunction sent two people to the hospital.

In 2020, people were briefly stuck on rides during a short power outage.

New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs, which has a Carnival-Amusement Ride Safety Unit, has not issued any statement yet.