Visitors at Alton Towers had to climb down the Oblivion rollercoaster after being evacuated from the ride on Tuesday (19 July), the hottest day of the year.

Photos show the moment thrillseekers were led down.

“Oblivion experienced a routine stoppage. The ride performed exactly as it is designed to do,” a spokesperson for Alton Towers said.

“In line with our well-rehearsed procedures, guests were assisted from the ride and were immediately given water, food, hats and all left happy to continue on with their day at the park. At no point was guest safety compromised.”

