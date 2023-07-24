Small plane crashes into roof of Texas home injuring three

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people aboard a small plane were injured after it crashed into the roof of a two-story Texas home.

Georgetown Texas Fire Department said that the plane crashed shortly after noon on Sunday. The fire department added that the three people on the plane were transported to a hospital.

Georgetown Police Department said that victims were experiencing “what appears to be non-life threatening injuries” and that the residence that the plane crashed into was “unoccupied.”

The Federal Aviation Administration told KXAN that the plane was a single-engine Beech BE35, adding that The National Transportation Safety Board was leading the investigation into the incident.

Officials told the outlet that those onboard were returning from eating breakfast in Kerrville, Texas and planned on landing at Georgetown Executive Airport but the plane started experiencing engine failure.

City of Georgetown Battalion Chief Scott Gibson explained to the outlet that the pilot “just veered away from” a nearby apartment complex. He said, “I believe he just had to make that split second decision and ditched it into a single home instead.”

Chief Gibson added that the house was “fairly minimally impacted. Probably the biggest concern is gonna be the fuel that has dripped from the attic to the first to the second floor,”

He continued, “We’ve eliminated most of ignition sources that are around. We’ve cut the power to the house.”