Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Small plane crashes into roof of Texas home injuring three

The vehicle was a single-engine Beech BE35 plane heading for Georgetown Executive Airport when it started experiencing engine failure, officials said

Kelly Rissman
Monday 24 July 2023 15:43
Comments
<p>A small plane crashed into a two-story home in Georgetown, Texas, injuring three</p>

A small plane crashed into a two-story home in Georgetown, Texas, injuring three

(Georgetown Texas Fire Department)

Three people aboard a small plane were injured after it crashed into the roof of a two-story Texas home.

Georgetown Texas Fire Department said that the plane crashed shortly after noon on Sunday. The fire department added that the three people on the plane were transported to a hospital.

Georgetown Police Department said that victims were experiencing “what appears to be non-life threatening injuries” and that the residence that the plane crashed into was “unoccupied.”

The Federal Aviation Administration told KXAN that the plane was a single-engine Beech BE35, adding that The National Transportation Safety Board was leading the investigation into the incident.

Officials told the outlet that those onboard were returning from eating breakfast in Kerrville, Texas and planned on landing at Georgetown Executive Airport but the plane started experiencing engine failure.

Recommended

City of Georgetown Battalion Chief Scott Gibson explained to the outlet that the pilot “just veered away from” a nearby apartment complex. He said, “I believe he just had to make that split second decision and ditched it into a single home instead.”

Chief Gibson added that the house was “fairly minimally impacted. Probably the biggest concern is gonna be the fuel that has dripped from the attic to the first to the second floor,”

He continued, “We’ve eliminated most of ignition sources that are around. We’ve cut the power to the house.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in