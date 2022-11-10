Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former University of Kentucky student has been permanently banned from campus after hurling slurs at a Black student in a racist attack.

Sophia Rosing, 22, will not be able to reenroll, University of Kentucky Eli Capilouto said in a statement to the campus community on Wednesday, CBS reported.

“We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence,” the statement read. “As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions,” he continued.

Ms Rosing, who faces charges of public intoxication, assault on a police officer, and disorderly conduct, had been banned from campus while an investigation into the incident was pending. In the early morning hours of Monday, she was filmed hurling racial slurs at a student worker who denied her entry to Boyd Hall after she failed to show her ID.

The brazen attack, in which Ms Rosing tells the student, “you’re a ni**** and a bi***,” has since become viral. Students had decried that Ms Rosing was not immediately expelled for the racist attack and that she was instead allowed to withdraw from the university.

Her attorney, Fred Peters, told NBC that Ms Rosing would be entering rehab, where she plans to participate in a “sensitivity programme to help her through this situation”.

“She is going to withdraw from the university today or tomorrow,” Mr Peters told the outlet on Tuesday. “She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady.”

According to local news station WKYT, Ms Rosing was a business and marketing major at the university.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.