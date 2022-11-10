Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sophia Rosing: University of Kentucky student filmed in vile racist attack is banned from campus

Sophia Rosing, 22, a former business and marketing major at the university, will not be able to re-enrol

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 10 November 2022 16:45
Comments
<p>Sophia Rosing </p>

Sophia Rosing

A former University of Kentucky student has been permanently banned from campus after hurling slurs at a Black student in a racist attack.

Sophia Rosing, 22, will not be able to reenroll, University of Kentucky Eli Capilouto said in a statement to the campus community on Wednesday, CBS reported.

“We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence,” the statement read. “As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions,” he continued.

Ms Rosing, who faces charges of public intoxication, assault on a police officer, and disorderly conduct, had been banned from campus while an investigation into the incident was pending. In the early morning hours of Monday, she was filmed hurling racial slurs at a student worker who denied her entry to Boyd Hall after she failed to show her ID.

The brazen attack, in which Ms Rosing tells the student, “you’re a ni**** and a bi***,” has since become viral. Students had decried that Ms Rosing was not immediately expelled for the racist attack and that she was instead allowed to withdraw from the university.

Recommended

Her attorney, Fred Peters, told NBC that Ms Rosing would be entering rehab, where she plans to participate in a “sensitivity programme to help her through this situation”.

“She is going to withdraw from the university today or tomorrow,” Mr Peters told the outlet on Tuesday. “She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady.”

According to local news station WKYT, Ms Rosing was a business and marketing major at the university.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in