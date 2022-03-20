Man fatally shot by rescuer who fished him out of South Carolina lake

A man was fatally shot by his rescuer on a pontoon boat after being fished out of a lake in South Carolina, according to police.

Authorities say the violence unfolded after a man and woman, neither of whom were wearing life jackets, fell off their jet ski in Lake Keowee on Tuesday afternoon.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office say that a couple on a nearby pontoon boat saw the man and woman “in distress in the water” and helped them onboard.

“The man, who had been rescued, became agitated and began assaulting the couple on the pontoon,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Investigators have been told that the man may have wanted to get back to the jet ski.”

The rescued woman then tried to de-escalate the situation by pushing the rescued man, who has been named as 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan, back into the water.

The couple helped the man back onto the boat for a second time when another confrontation took place.

Authorities say that during this second confrontation the man on the pontoon boat, who has not been identified by officials, “shot the man fearing for his and his wife’s life while being assaulted.”

The rescued man died on the pontoon boat from a gunshot wound to the chest, say officials.

After investigators met with prosecutors to present evidence in the case, the shooting was ruled as self-defence.