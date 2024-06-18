7,000 residents of Ruidoso, New Mexico ordered to evacuate due to wildfire: ‘GO NOW’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Several areas of southern New Mexico have been ordered to evacuate after a fast-moving wildfire spread across the state on Monday.

Authorities for the village of Ruidoso issued a mandatory “GO” evacuation order due to the South Fork Fire, telling residents to evacuate immediately without attempting to collect their belongings or protect their homes.

Other areas under evacuation orders span Mescalero, Otero and Lincoln counties including Rudioso Downs, Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, Ponderosa Heights, Alpine Village, Cedar Creek, Lower Eagle Creek, Alto Lakes, Sonterra 1, 2 and 3, West Gavilan, Sun Valley, Sierra Vista, Villa Madonna and Ski Run Road.

Authorities are urging residents to evacuate using Highway 70, in the direction of Roswell.

The fire started on Monday around 9am on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, where officials have declared a state of emergency in response to the blaze.

The South Fork Fire burns on the Mescalero Apache Reservation. It later engulfed the Lincoln National Forest causing mandatory evacuations in Ruidoso, New Mexico on 17 June 2024. Thousands of residents have been evacuated ( REUTERS )

The area is home to over 7,000 residents. An estimated 500 structures have been impacted so far. The Public Service Company of New Mexico shut off electricity to part of Ruidoso due to the fire. The decision affected 778 customers, the provider said in a Facebook post.

“Public safety is a top priority and we do not take this decision lightly but are doing all we can to work in lockstep with our first responders who are helping the communities who are impacted,” the utility provider wrote.

The South Fork Fire had burned over 13,000 acres on Monday, and another blaze, dubbed the Salt Fire, has destroyed 4,000 acres. Both fires are currently at 0 per cent containment. A team specialized in handling multiple fires will be taking over command of the firefighting on Tuesday afternoon, according to the municipal website of the village of Ruidoso.

Weather conditions on Tuesday are expected to be similar to Monday with 15-20mph winds, and low humidity with officials planning “massive” air attacks. Officials have described the conditions as “near critical fire weather”. Authorities have set up several emergency shelters and animal shelters in response to the blaze.

The Red Cross has reported 270 individuals checked in to shelters in Roswell, and 120 in Capitan, according to New Mexico fire agencies. Further evacuation numbers will be released once an approximate count has been generated.

The Village of Ruidoso is closed for mandatory evacuation. Roads are now closed into town. Persons are requested to stay away from the area.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said that her office is working closely with state, tribal and federal officials and is deploying as many resources as they can.

“I strongly urge residents or Ruidoso and the surrounding areas to remain calm and heed official instructions to help minimize risk,” she said.

“I want to thank all first responders and others who are battling these fires, managing the evacuation and providing crucial emergency services including the town of Roswell which rapidly stood up shelter for evacuees. New Mexicans always pull together in times of need, and this time is no different.”