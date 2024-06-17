The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The first major wildfire in Los Angeles County this year resulted in at least 1,200 people being evacuated from their homes over the weekend.

The blaze, nicknamed the Post Fire, started on Saturday afternoon in Gorman, an hour north of Los Angeles, and quickly rose to a 3rd alarm brush fire as it engulfed 500 acres and threatened structures. By Sunday, it had grown to 14,625 acres.

The day before, authorities evacuated residents who live in Hungry Park Lake. Crews were working to construct perimeter fire lines around the flakes of the fire.

Air Tankers were also working to stop forward progress but had limited visibility as the fire was moved southeast toward Lake Pyramid. The lake was subsequently closed as firefighters worked to battle the flames.

The area sits where three mountain ranges — the Sierra Pelona Mountains, Tehachapi Mountains, and San Emigdio Mountains — meet.

At least 1,200 people have been evacuated from their homes as Post Fire continues in California ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

By Monday, authorities reported that the fire was eight percent contained. No fatalities have been reported in connection with the blaze but one person has been injured. Firefighters are continuing to provide structure protection throughout the affected areas.

“Crews will continue to build and reinforce containment lines using air and ground resources,” authorities said in an update posted to X.

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Lebec, California ( AP )

However, red flag conditions are expected to persist into the afternoon as temperatures stay in the high 80s with low humidity. Authorities say wind gusts will reach 30 mph across the fire line and up to 50 mph along ridge tops.

At least five government agencies, including CAL Fire, Ventura County Fire Department, Angeles National Forest, and Los Padres National Forest are responding to the incident in a joint Unified Command effort.

Water is dropped by helicopter as crews fight the Post Fire, Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Lebec, California ( AP )

One commercial property has been destroyed, while 10 commercial properties and 50 single-family residences are threatened.

An evacuation order remains in effect for Hungry Valley Park and Pyramid Lake. Evacuation warnings are active for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates.