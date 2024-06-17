Firefighters battle flames of fast-moving California wildfire

As wildfires continue to rapidly spread across California, firefighters are doing what they can to combat the intense blazes.

Angeles National Forest shared a video of current firefighter efforts in the greater LA metro area.

The wildfires erupted over the weekend up and down the state, burning thousands of acres and forcing communities to evacuate.

Over 1,200 people were evacuated from Hungry Valley Park, which is north of Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the I-5 freeway corridor in northwest LA County. Winds are expected to pick up on Monday and Tuesday.