California authorities have evacuated at least 1,200 people as a wildfire in Los Angeles County spread over thousands of acres near a major highway and threatened nearby structures.

The blaze, named the Post Fire, had burned more than 5.6 square miles on Saturday (15 June) near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, about 62 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Flames broke out at around 1:45pm before moving southeast toward the Pyramid Lake reservoir.

Crews were constructing perimeter fire lines while aircraft were working to stop the fire’s progress, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

The California State Park Services evacuated 1,200 people from the Hungry Valley recreation area in Gorman.