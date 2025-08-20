Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park has teased the return of an old character in another savage episode mocking the Trump administration’s Washington, D.C., crime crackdown.

In a post on the iconic show’s X account, a 20-second teaser shows the long-serving Towlie on a trip to the capital amid a backdrop of troops and tanks on the streets.

“Wow, Washington D.C.,” Towlie says, looking out of his bus window with bewilderment.

Towelie, which the producers created years before to satirize how heavily merchandised and exploited their creations were becoming, was previously branded the “worst character ever” by co-star Eric Cartman.

open image in gallery Towlie returns to South Park Season 27 episode 3 ( South Park )

Towlie first made an appearance in 2001 in Season 5 and has featured sporadically ever since – often being depicted as high on marijuana, while spouting the phrases, "I have no idea what's going on" or "Don't forget to bring a towel.”

As the fresh teaser clip continues, Towlie is seen standing outside a fictionalised depiction of the White House, and saying, “This seems like the perfect place for a towel.”

The character’s return coincides with the commander-in-chief’s move to deploy the military in D.C., after claiming the city was “becoming a situation of complete and total lawlessness” on August 11.

The administration’s justification for deploying the military has been widely disputed, as recent data suggests the opposite: violent crime is reportedly down 26 percent, according to the city’s police department.

Earlier this week, MAGA South Park actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard hailed the series' latest episodes skewering Trump’s actions as brilliant, while claiming that the producers were by no means taking sides.

“They’ve been going after everybody. Red or blue – it don’t even matter,” she said.

Though senior Trump officials have rebuked the new series, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, after she was portrayed as being obsessed with plastic surgery, and mocked for shooting her dog.

open image in gallery Towlie is seen returning to Washington D.C. in the latest teaser ( South Park )

“It’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that,” Noem said, responding to the second episode.

“If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t; they just pick something petty like that,” she continued.

Vice President J.D. Vance and conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, however, have embraced the mockery, praising the sardonic jokes.

“Well, I’ve finally made it,” Vance wrote on X after the second episode aired.

The White House, on the other hand, was less affable about the latest episodes, calling them “a desperate attempt for attention,” in a press statement.

Meanwhile, South Park’s popularity continues to shine with Comedy Central announcing that the second episode drew 6.2 million viewers across cable and streaming in its first three days.

Episode three will air on Wednesday on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. Eastern time and 9 p.m. Central, and will be available on Thursday on Paramount+.