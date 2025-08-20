South Park takes aim at Trump’s Washington DC crime crackdown with the return of an old character
The decades-old character last made an appearance in Season 24’s “Holiday Special” in 2019
South Park has teased the return of an old character in another savage episode mocking the Trump administration’s Washington, D.C., crime crackdown.
In a post on the iconic show’s X account, a 20-second teaser shows the long-serving Towlie on a trip to the capital amid a backdrop of troops and tanks on the streets.
“Wow, Washington D.C.,” Towlie says, looking out of his bus window with bewilderment.
Towelie, which the producers created years before to satirize how heavily merchandised and exploited their creations were becoming, was previously branded the “worst character ever” by co-star Eric Cartman.
Towlie first made an appearance in 2001 in Season 5 and has featured sporadically ever since – often being depicted as high on marijuana, while spouting the phrases, "I have no idea what's going on" or "Don't forget to bring a towel.”
As the fresh teaser clip continues, Towlie is seen standing outside a fictionalised depiction of the White House, and saying, “This seems like the perfect place for a towel.”
The character’s return coincides with the commander-in-chief’s move to deploy the military in D.C., after claiming the city was “becoming a situation of complete and total lawlessness” on August 11.
The administration’s justification for deploying the military has been widely disputed, as recent data suggests the opposite: violent crime is reportedly down 26 percent, according to the city’s police department.
Earlier this week, MAGA South Park actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard hailed the series' latest episodes skewering Trump’s actions as brilliant, while claiming that the producers were by no means taking sides.
“They’ve been going after everybody. Red or blue – it don’t even matter,” she said.
Though senior Trump officials have rebuked the new series, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, after she was portrayed as being obsessed with plastic surgery, and mocked for shooting her dog.
“It’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that,” Noem said, responding to the second episode.
“If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t; they just pick something petty like that,” she continued.
Vice President J.D. Vance and conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, however, have embraced the mockery, praising the sardonic jokes.
“Well, I’ve finally made it,” Vance wrote on X after the second episode aired.
The White House, on the other hand, was less affable about the latest episodes, calling them “a desperate attempt for attention,” in a press statement.
Meanwhile, South Park’s popularity continues to shine with Comedy Central announcing that the second episode drew 6.2 million viewers across cable and streaming in its first three days.
Episode three will air on Wednesday on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. Eastern time and 9 p.m. Central, and will be available on Thursday on Paramount+.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments