Father shoots dead 16-year-old daughter believing she’s an intruder

High School student Janae Hairston was fatally shot after triggering a security alarm in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Tom Fenton
Thursday 30 December 2021 20:34
Officers shoot shoplifting suspect

A 16-year-old girl whom police said was mistaken for a house intruder was fatally shot by her father in Ohio.

The incident took place early Wednesday on the Southeast Side of Columbus, Ohio, with police being called to an address on Piper Ridge Drive at around 4.30 am.

It is alleged that someone inside the house had shot at what they believed to be an intruder, following the home’s security system being activated.

As the Columbus Dispatch reports, the call was made by the mother of teenager Janae Hairston, who, according to the report, had just been shot in the garage by her father in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

The call lasts for around eight minutes in total, with Janae Hairston’s father audibly distraught in the background, asking what his daughter was doing in the garage at that time.

Both mother and father can then be heard attempting to wake the girl up, before repeatedly asking the phone operator how much longer the police were going to be. Officers arrived just five minutes after the call was placed.

Police investigate the garage where the shooting took place

(ABC News)

Ms Hairston was then taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, where she subsequently died around one hour later. She was a junior at Canal Winchester High School, the district confirmed on Wednesday, where counsellors have been made available to students upon their return from winter break.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the young girl’s death, with the case now being forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office for review.

No charges have been filed by the authorities at this stage, who are currently appealing to local residents to come forward with additional information that could be pertinent to the case.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in