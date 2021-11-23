Southwest worker found dead

Police are investigating the death of a Southwest Airlines employees who was initially reported as having been shot near an employee parking lot near the El Paso airport.

Law enforcement initially responded to an aggravated robbery call from the airport. Once they arrived, they found the body of the 49-year-old worker.

On 21 November, police revealed that the attack was not random, and assured travelers that the airport was safe.

Police also determined that the victim was not killed during the robbery that initially drew them to the airport and that he had not been shot, as was initially believed.

"The El Paso Police Department has received several calls asking about the safety of the airport. After Friday's incident, where a male was killed in the employee parking lot. The ongoing investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit has determined that this case was not a result of a robbery. In addition, no shooting took place," the El Paso Police Department said in a statement.

"This crime occurred outside in a parking lot and never impacted the airport. The preliminary investigations suggest the victim and involved persons knew each other. Due to the ongoing investigation, the manner of death can not be released at this time. The Police Department does not believe this was a random act, and there is no immediate danger to the public or travelers."

Southwest Airlines released a statement addressing the death.

“This is a heartbreaking, tragic loss for the Southwest Team, and we extend deepest sympathies to our colleague’s family, loved ones, and their extended Southwest Family. Southwest Leadership is focused on supporting our employees while we offer our full support to the active investigation being conducted by local law enforcement,” the airline said.

The El Paso Aviation Director, Sam Rodriguez, also offered his sympathies to the worker's family in a statement. He noted that the "airport remains open as we work with law enforcement to provide a safe flying experience”.

So far, there have been no arrests in connection with the death. Police revealed they were searching for at least one robber, but noted that other suspects may have been involved in the night's events.