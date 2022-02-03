Spotify CEO’s wealth drops by $1bn in 2022 amid Joe Rogan controversy
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s net worth has dropped by $1bn in 2022 amid the Joe Rogan misinformation controversy, a report says.
The co-founder of the streaming giant has seen his wealth fall to $2.6bn as his company’s share price has dropped by almost one-third so far this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The company is trying to handle the widespread criticism of Covid-19 and vaccine misinformation faced by Rogan, who it paid $100m for the eclusive rights to The Joe Rogan Experience.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies