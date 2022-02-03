Spotify CEO’s wealth drops by $1bn in 2022 amid Joe Rogan controversy

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s net worth has dropped by $1bn in 2022 amid the Joe Rogan misinformation controversy, a report says.

The co-founder of the streaming giant has seen his wealth fall to $2.6bn as his company’s share price has dropped by almost one-third so far this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The company is trying to handle the widespread criticism of Covid-19 and vaccine misinformation faced by Rogan, who it paid $100m for the eclusive rights to The Joe Rogan Experience.