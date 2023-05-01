AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AP POLL-MEDIA TRUST — Most Americans believe the news media is increasing political polarization in this country, and just under half say they have little to no trust in the media’s ability to report the news fairly and accurately. That's from a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights conducted ahead of World Press Freedom day. By David Klepper. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

TEXAS-MASS-SHOOTING — A man whose wife and 9-year-old son were killed with three other people north of Houston says the attack began after he asked a neighbor to shoot his gun further away from his home. Wilson Garcia said the attack began 10 to 20 minutes after the man refused his request. The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remained at large despite a search involving more than 200 police from multiple jurisdictions. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 880 words, photos, videos.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN COALITION — In the days since he launched his reelection campaign with a low-profile video, key members of the sprawling coalition that lifted Joe Biden in 2020 are far from excited about the prospect of four more years. By Steve Peoples and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,420 words, photos. An abridged version of 940 words is also available.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK — Regulators searched for a solution to First Republic Bank’s woes over the weekend, hoping to find a way forward before U.S. stock markets opened. By Business Writer Ken Sweet. SENT: 780 words, photos.

MAY DAY-LABOR — A large number of workers and activists in Asian countries are set to mark May Day with protests calling for higher salaries and better working conditions, among other demands. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 970 words, photos.

LGBTQ LAWMAKERS — LGBTQ+ lawmakers in conservative states describe their experiences working in statehouses where gay and transgender rights are under attack, saying debates often violate the tradition of mutual respect among elected officials. By Brendan Farrington. SENT: 990 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM SCREENINGS — The Biden administration is making its own attempt at speedy asylum screenings at the border, insisting it will be different than under President Donald Trump. Interviews will be done exclusively by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, not by Border Patrol agents, and there will be access to legal counsel. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 880 words, photo.

BRITAIN-CORONATION-DIVERSE COMMUNITIES — Britain’s diverse communities will come together across London to mark King Charles III’s coronation. SENT: 950 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-BRITAIN-MONARCHY — New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he personally favors his country becoming a republic, but it’s not a change he intends to push for as leader. SENT: 400 words, photo.

JAPAN-ALIBABA-JACK MA — Alibaba’s Jack Ma turns up in Japan as college professor. SENT: 240 words, photo.

HOUSE PARTY-SHOOTINGS — Two killed, four wounded in Mississippi shooting; man arrested. SENT: 550 words, photos.

BUCCANEERS-BARRETT’S CHILD — Daughter of Bucs linebacker Barrett drowns in family pool. SENT: 230 words.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE-WASTED CREDITS — America’s high-school graduates are often encouraged to start at a community college before getting a bachelor’s degree, but the money-saving move rarely works as planned. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,190 words, photos, video.

BLACK PROTESTANTS-CHURCH ATTENDANCE — The wide empty spaces in pews between parishioners at a service at Zion Baptist Church in South Carolina’s capital highlights a post-pandemic reality common among many Black Protestant churches. UPCOMING: 1,410 words, photos, video at 5 a.m. An abridged version of 1,040 words will also be available.

SPRING FLOODING — The rising Mississippi River will continue to test flood defenses in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois as it crests in the area. SENT: 340 words, photos.

MEXICO-US-FENTANYL — Prosecutors revealed in a recent indictment that while Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán serves a life sentence, his sons have steered the family business into fentanyl, establishing a network of labs churning out massive quantities of the cheap, deadly drug that they smuggle into the U.S. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

SUDAN — Sudan’s army and its rival paramilitary said they will extend a humanitarian cease-fire a further 72 hours. The decision follows international pressure to allow the safe passage of civilians and aid, but the shaky truce has not so far stopped the clashes. SENT: 830 words, photos, video.

PARAGUAY-ELECTIONS — Paraguayans voted overwhelmingly to keep the long-ruling Colorado Party in power for five more years, backing its presidential candidate and giving it majorities in both houses of Congress. SENT: 920 words, photos.

TURKEY-ISLAMIC STATE — Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. SENT: 360 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares advanced in Tokyo and Sydney while most Asian markets were closed for May 1 holidays. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 610 words, photos.

PANTHERS-BRUINS — The Boston Bruins are done, with a long offseason to think about their failure to capitalize on the greatest regular season in NHL history. By Sports Writer Jimmy Golen. SENT: 700 words, photos.

KRAKEN-AVALANCHE — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Philipp Grubauer was stellar in stopping 33 shots and the Seattle Kraken eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1 win in Game 7. By Sports Writer Pat Graham. SENT: 780 words, photos.

WARRIORS-KINGS — Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points to will the defending champions on in their quest for a repeat and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in the winner-take-all Game 7. By Sports Writer Janie McCauley. SENT: 890 words, photos.

MET GALA — It’s the first Monday in May: Welcome to Met Gala mania. SENT: 510 words, photos, video. By Entertainment Writer Leanne Italie. With MET GALA-LIVE UPDATES.

