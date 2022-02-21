AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

MISSING WOMEN-TRIBE IN CRISIS — Five Native American women have disappeared or been killed along California’s rugged Lost Coast in the past 18 months. The crisis has spurred the Yurok Tribe to declare an emergency and brought increased urgency to efforts to build a case database. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 2,000 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,050 words is also available.

UKRAINE-TENSIONS — The U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as heavy shelling continued in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that is feared will spark the Russian offensive. By Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau and Lorne Cook. SENT: 990 words, photos. With UKRAINE-TENSIONS-HARRIS — VP Harris acknowledges “real possibility of war" in Europe. For full coverage of Ukraine.

SILENCE OF THE OLYMPIANS — At the Winter Games, host China succeeded in squelching public discussion by athletes of its human rights record. Well, almost but not entirely. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

THE BUBBLE GAMES-ANALYSIS — China pulled off a logistically adept Olympics with very few mechanical glitches — no small affair in the pandemic era. Yet its closed-loop bubble removed a sizable portion of heart and soul from the 2022 Olympics — and created some convenient side effects that surely didn’t displease the Chinese authorities. By National Writer Ted Anthony. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BEIJING-CYBERSECURITY — Beijing has long been accused by the U.S. and technology watchdogs of widespread online snooping and data pilfering, allegations it denies. Now that the Games are ending, and some 16,000 athletes, organizers, journalists and other visitors are heading home, concerns turn to what malware and other problems those who failed to heed the warnings might be carrying with them. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 780 words, photo.

NIXON IN CHINA-50 YEARS — At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President Richard Nixon flew into China 50 years ago for a weeklong visit that paved the way for eventual U.S. diplomatic recognition of Communist China. Fifty years later, the two sides are growing apart as once impoverished China develops into a global superpower that is increasingly challenging the U.S.-led liberal world order. By Ken Moritsugu. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

KUWAIT-WOMEN'S RIGHTS-BACKLASH — When a Kuwaiti politician got the government to cancel a women’s yoga retreat this month, it was the latest flashpoint in a long-running culture war over women’s freedoms in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom. By Isabel Debre and Malak Harb. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

GOING-HOME-PHOTO-GALLERY — Bye bye bubble — but one final zero-COVID reminder. SENT: 170 words, photos.

GLIMPSES-AIRPORT EXHAUSTION — Workers at Beijing’s airport are spent. SENT: 250 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — International tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia with few restrictions, bringing together families in tearful reunions after separations of two years or longer forced by some of the most draconian pandemic measures of any democracy in the world. SENT: 650 words, photos.

ALL-STAR-GAME — Stephen Curry sets 3s record, LeBron James the winner in NBA All-Star Game. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

MICHIGAN-WISCONSIN — Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits Wisconsin assistant coach after loss. SENT: 990 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN-QUEEN — Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms. SENT: 860 words, photo.

DJOKOVIC-DUBAI — Novak Djokovic says he’s at his “peak" returning to tour in Dubai. SENT: 460 words, photos.

BIG-BIRTHDAY-TATTOO — Michigan woman turning 100 adds another tattoo. SENT: 200 words, photos.

AHMAUD-ARBERY-HATE-CRIMES — Before Ahmaud Arbery was chased by three white men in pickup trucks and fatally shot on a residential street, the trio had expressed hostility toward Black people in text messages and social media posts riddled with racist slurs. SENT: 760 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial resumes at 9 a.m.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights heads into what may be its final week, with the third officer yet to take his turn on the stand. SENT: 440 words, photos.

ARGENTINA-FIRES — Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks advanced relentlessly, although the light rains that began over the weekend gave some hope to firefighters. SENT: 280 words, photos, video.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 650 words, photos.

NASCAR-DAYTONA 500 — Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 on team owner Roger Penske’s 85th birthday. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 850 words, photos.

ON GOLF-SAUDI THREAT — All Greg Norman could do was listen as his hopes for a Saudi-financed “Super Golf League” took one body blow after another. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

