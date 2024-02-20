The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York said it was tricked into holding a funeral for a prominent transgender community leader and atheist, condemning the service “sacrilegious and deceptive.”

The funeral was for Cecilia Gentili, a celebrated activist and actress who died on 6 February at the age of 52. Ms Gentili was known for her work advocating for trans people, sex workers, and people with HIV and Aids.

In a statement on Saturday, the rector of St Patrick’s, Rev Enrique Salvo, thanked those “who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behavior” at the memorial service.

“The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way,” Mr Salvo said.

“At the Cardinal’s directive, we have offered an appropriate Mass of Reparations,” he added.

More than 1,000 attendees came to Ms Gentili’s funeral on Thursday, many of whom were trans. Mourners wore glitter, fishnets, bright colors, feather boas, and all sorts of avante-garde ensembles to mark the occasion, the New York Times reported.

The funeral’s organizer, Ceyenne Doroshow, said St Patrick’s Cathedral was chosen as the venue because “it is an icon, just like her.” During the planning process, she did not mention to church leaders that Ms Gentili was trans, she said.

“I kind of kept it under wraps,” Ms Doroshow said.

In one eulogy, Ms Gentili was hailed as “Saint Cecilia, mother of all whores,” drawing raucous cheers and applause from the crowded pews.

In a statement to the New York Times , the Gentili family condemned the church for “hypocrisy and anti-trans hatred,” and said the LGBTQ community would remember how Ms Gentili “ministered, mothered and loved all people.”

“Her heart and hands reached those the sanctimonious church continues to belittle, oppress and chastise,” they said. “The only deception present at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is that it claims to be a welcoming place for all.”