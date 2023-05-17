Dancers at topless bar in Los Angeles become only unionised strippers in US

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dancers at a topless bar in Los Angeles are set to become the only unionised strippers in the United States after the club's management withdrew its challenges to their guild election.

The union, Actors' Equity Association, announced the landmark recognition on Tuesday, marking the end of a 15-month battle between the dancers and the North Hollywood strip club, Star Garden, over unionisation.

"This victory is so sweet," Reagan, one of the Star Garden dancers told LA Times.

"We put everything we have into this campaign, and we were fortunate to have the support and solidarity from the club's patrons, our allies and friends, the labour movement, and our union, Actors' Equity Association."

The recognition of the union came during a settlement hearing where the lawyers representing the club agreed to recognise the union and withdrew their challenges to the election, the newspaper reported.

The National Labour Relations Board will count the votes on Thursday, with 19 dancers eligible to join the union.

Star Garden is expected to become the first unionised strip club in the country since 1996 when strippers formed the Exotic Dancers Union at the Lusty Lady Peepshow in San Francisco, according to the LA Times.

The decision to unionise is seen as a significant milestone not only for the dancers at Star Garden but for the entire strip club industry, providing a clear path forward for other strippers seeking to unionise their workplaces.

An Ruda, a lawyer for management at Star Garden, told the newspaper that the club is committed to negotiating a fair collective bargaining agreement with Actors' Equity, ensuring a fair outcome for all parties involved.

“Star Garden is committed to negotiating in good faith with Actors’ Equity a first of its kind collective bargaining agreement which is fair to all parties,” said Ms Ruda, a lawyer for management at Star Garden.

The strippers will now join the ranks of Actors' Equity Association, becoming part of the union that represents over 51,000 actors and stage managers.

The battle for unionisation at Star Garden was marked by tensions between the dancers and the management, with performers signing a petition in March demanding better working conditions and to be “treated with dignity and respect”.

Strippers are joined by supporters for a rally outside the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar (AFP/Getty)

In response to concerns about unsafe conditions and unjust terminations, the dancers picketed outside the establishment, informing patrons not to enter and raising awareness about their grievances, the LA Times reported.

The successful unionisation of the strippers at Star Garden is expected to have a far-reaching impact, setting a precedent for other dancers in the industry to have a voice in the way their clubs are run and improving their working conditions.

It also represents a significant milestone for workers in the adult entertainment industry and highlights the importance of collective bargaining and union representation across diverse sectors of the economy.