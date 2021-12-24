When is Starbucks open on Christmas Eve and rest of holidays?

Whether you’re looking for a boost of energy for last-minute gift wrapping or a sweet treat to sip under the tree, coffee cravings don’t take a day off over the holidays.

Lucky for you, Starbucks operates with very customer-friendly hours over this Chrisstmas season.

Here’s what to know when the desire for peppermint latte comes on strong:

Christmas Eve – open

Starbucks locations around the US are open on Christmas Eve, although some may have shorter hours than usual to give workers more time with their families.

Check the details on your local shop here.

Christmas Day – varies by location

Many Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Day – but it depends on where you live. Again, best check the details on your local shop here.

New Year’s Eve – varies by location

Starbucks locations are up and running on New Year’s Eve but hours can vary store-to-store, sometimes depending on how many customers are coming in.

New Year’s Day – varies by location

Those looking to kick off the new year with a fresh brew can find it at select Starbucks locations on 1 January 2022, but some locations may be closed.