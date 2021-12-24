What are Trader Joe’s hours on Christmas Eve and rest of the holidays?

When to grab last-minute holiday treats

Megan Sheets
Friday 24 December 2021 14:36
Comments
(Getty Images)

Trader Joe’s opening hours over the Christmas holidays are essential knowledge for anyone wanting to buy last-minute supplies.

So the moment you notice something missing from your holiday spread comes with a side of panic: Is the store even open right now?

With shops operating under unusual hours over the Christmas period, it can be hard to know when and where to go for last-minute items.

If something from the festive aisles of Trader Joe’s is on your list, have no fear – we’ve got the details you need in the 11th hour:

Christmas Eve – open for reduced hours

Yes, Trader Joe’s is open on Christmas Eve. However, you’ll have to get your shopping done early as stores are closing at 6pm.

Christmas Day – closed

Recommended

New Year’s Eve – regular hours

Anyone planning an impromptu party to ring in the New Year can find all the fixings at Trader Joe’s on 31 December as stores operate on regular hours, from 8am to 9pm.

New Year’s Day – closed

