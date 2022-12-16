Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator Bernie Sanders has thrown his support behind workers at 100 Starbucks stores across America - backing those calling for better conditions and the right to form unions.

The 81-year-old self-styled “democratic socialist” was among those supporting workers’ calls to boycott the international chain for the duration of the strike.

Those taking part in the strike action, which has resulted in the temporary closure of Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s local coffee shop in Seattle, say they are seeking better working conditions, and that the company stop what it says are anti-union habits.

“I stand in strong solidarity with Starbucks workers on strike today,” Mr Sanders wrote in Twitter.

“It is absurd that Howard Schultz — a guy worth BILLIONS of dollars — is pulling out all the stops to deny decent wages and dignity on the job to the very workers who helped him amass his wealth.”

More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organising the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionisation campaign.

This is the second major strike in a month by Starbucks US workers. On Nov 1 workers at 110 Starbucks stores held a one-day walkout that coincided with the company’s annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink.

The union says the strike is intended to draw attention to unfair labour practices, including closing stores which have voted to join the union, such as the first store in the company’s Seattle hometown to vote for such a union.

“Starbucks Workers United is the union drive that has taken the labour movement by storm,” the union says on its website.

“We are a union of Starbucks Workers, by Starbucks Workers, for Starbucks Workers, organising with the support of Workers United. Starbucks workers have formed more new unions in a 12-month period than any US company in the last 20 years.”

“Liberty and Baum is out here demanding an end to Starbucks’ unfair labor practices and union busting in the face of scabs and management!! Head on out and support them if you can,” tweeted members at a coffee shop in Pittsburgh.

In Seattle, staff at the branch in Madison Park, one of the city’s most expensive neighborhood and home to Mr Schultz, tweeted. “Madison Park (Howard’s home store) is SHUT DOWN.”

Labor leadeers believe the efforts of Starbucks workers over the last few years - the first location to unionise was a store in Buffalo, NY, in December 2021 - have inspired people working for other large corporations, such as Amazon and Trader Joe’s. Staff at seveal locations of the Grocery chain voted to unionise this year.

