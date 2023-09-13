US Air Force releases new images of its £585m stealth nuclear bomber

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New images show the US’ £585m stealth nuclear bomber.

The US Air Force (USAF) says the B-21 Raider - unveiled in December - is anticipated to have its first flight later this year, with the dual-capable bomber able to deliver both conventional and nuclear munitions.

The USAF explains: “The B-21 Raider will be the backbone of the bomber fleet and will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers as sufficient numbers of B-21s are available.

New image of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber. Picture taken July 31, 2023 and released September 12, 2023. (USAF/SWNS)

“The state-of-the-art bomber will provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and protect the United States, allies, and partners.”

The aircraft has been built by American multinational aerospace company Northrop Grumman and is expected to enter service by 2027.

The images were released during the keynote speech of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland.