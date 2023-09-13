US Air Force releases new images of its £585m stealth nuclear bomber
The B-21 Raider’s first flight is expected to take place later this year
New images show the US’ £585m stealth nuclear bomber.
The US Air Force (USAF) says the B-21 Raider - unveiled in December - is anticipated to have its first flight later this year, with the dual-capable bomber able to deliver both conventional and nuclear munitions.
The USAF explains: “The B-21 Raider will be the backbone of the bomber fleet and will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers as sufficient numbers of B-21s are available.
“The state-of-the-art bomber will provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and protect the United States, allies, and partners.”
The aircraft has been built by American multinational aerospace company Northrop Grumman and is expected to enter service by 2027.
The images were released during the keynote speech of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies