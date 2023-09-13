Jump to content

US Air Force releases new images of its £585m stealth nuclear bomber

The B-21 Raider’s first flight is expected to take place later this year

Dean Murray
Wednesday 13 September 2023 12:41
Comments
This is a picture of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber released in March 2023.

This is a picture of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber released in March 2023.

(USAF/SWNS)

New images show the US’ £585m stealth nuclear bomber.

The US Air Force (USAF) says the B-21 Raider - unveiled in December - is anticipated to have its first flight later this year, with the dual-capable bomber able to deliver both conventional and nuclear munitions.

The USAF explains: “The B-21 Raider will be the backbone of the bomber fleet and will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers as sufficient numbers of B-21s are available.

New image of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber. Picture taken July 31, 2023 and released September 12, 2023.

(USAF/SWNS)

“The state-of-the-art bomber will provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and protect the United States, allies, and partners.”

The aircraft has been built by American multinational aerospace company Northrop Grumman and is expected to enter service by 2027.

The images were released during the keynote speech of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland.

New image of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber. Picture taken July 31, 2023 and released September 12, 2023.

(USAF/SWNS)

