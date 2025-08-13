Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigration hardliner Stephen Miller’s wife has revealed his favorite condiment, and while it may be bland, the online reaction has been spicy.

Miller’s wife, Katie — a former communications strategist for politicians who recently had a brief stint working for tech billionaire Elon Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency — has started a podcast for conservative women.

Vice President JD Vance was her first guest in an episode released Tuesday. During the episode, Katie asked Vance some personal questions, including what he likes to dip his French fries into.

“If you could only eat one condiment for the rest of your life, what would it be?” she asked the vice president. Vance went with barbecue sauce.

Katie then probed, “Not mayonnaise?”

open image in gallery Stephen Miller’s favorite condiment has sparked some spicy reactions online ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

Vance replied, “No. No, mayonnaise in low doses is good, but it’s kind of like — I had a buddy who used to eat french fries with mayonnaise. I thought that was disgusting.”

Katie then revealed, “It’s the only thing my husband eats.”

“With french fries or, like, period?” Vance asked. “Period,” Katie responded.

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has criticized the Trump administration for its mass migrant deportation efforts, shared a clip on X of Katie and Vance discussing the love Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, has for mayo.

open image in gallery Miller’s wife, Katie, recently started a podcast for conservative women ( Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images )

“Anyone want to guess why Voldemort (Stephen Miller) does this?” Newsom’s office said, referring to the villain in the Harry Potter series.

“#MayoMiller: ‘If they use spice, we send in ICE’” PatriotTakes, an X account that monitors “right-wing extremism,” commented.

open image in gallery Katie revealed on her podcast that her husband only eats mayonnaise ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

One X user wrote: “Mayo is the perfect food for him; no color, no flavor, and it keeps best in a cold, airtight container.”

“Because it’s white. He’s such a blatant racist he probably doesn’t even eat brown mustard,” another posted.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.