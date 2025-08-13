Stephen Miller’s wife has revealed his favorite condiment. The bland choice has led to a spicy reaction online
‘It’s the only thing my husband eats,’ Katie Miller said about her husband’s favorite condiment
Immigration hardliner Stephen Miller’s wife has revealed his favorite condiment, and while it may be bland, the online reaction has been spicy.
Miller’s wife, Katie — a former communications strategist for politicians who recently had a brief stint working for tech billionaire Elon Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency — has started a podcast for conservative women.
Vice President JD Vance was her first guest in an episode released Tuesday. During the episode, Katie asked Vance some personal questions, including what he likes to dip his French fries into.
“If you could only eat one condiment for the rest of your life, what would it be?” she asked the vice president. Vance went with barbecue sauce.
Katie then probed, “Not mayonnaise?”
Vance replied, “No. No, mayonnaise in low doses is good, but it’s kind of like — I had a buddy who used to eat french fries with mayonnaise. I thought that was disgusting.”
Katie then revealed, “It’s the only thing my husband eats.”
“With french fries or, like, period?” Vance asked. “Period,” Katie responded.
The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has criticized the Trump administration for its mass migrant deportation efforts, shared a clip on X of Katie and Vance discussing the love Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, has for mayo.
“Anyone want to guess why Voldemort (Stephen Miller) does this?” Newsom’s office said, referring to the villain in the Harry Potter series.
“#MayoMiller: ‘If they use spice, we send in ICE’” PatriotTakes, an X account that monitors “right-wing extremism,” commented.
One X user wrote: “Mayo is the perfect food for him; no color, no flavor, and it keeps best in a cold, airtight container.”
“Because it’s white. He’s such a blatant racist he probably doesn’t even eat brown mustard,” another posted.
The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.
