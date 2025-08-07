Stephen Miller’s wife has left Elon Musk’s side after just months on the job to launch a new podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, announced on Thursday that she is leaving her job working for Elon Musk in the private sector to start a podcast aimed at conservative women.

Miller, 33, has embarked on the new venture after finding herself caught between Musk and the Trump administration, following the tech billionaire's public falling out with President Donald Trump.

A former communications strategist for politicians, Miller was one of Musk’s first hires when he established the Department of Government Efficiency. Like Musk, she was given temporary “special government employee” status, which eventually expired.

Miller joined Musk when he formally left the administration and began working for the tech mogul in the private sector. But, on Thursday morning, she said she had left her job with Musk, Axios first reported.

“For years, I’ve seen that there isn’t a place for conservative women to gather online,” Miller said in an announcement video posted on X. “There isn’t a place for a mom like me, mom of three young kids – four, three, and almost two, and a wife, and trying to do a career, eat healthy, workout. There isn’t a place for a mom like me, so I wanted to create that space.”

open image in gallery Katie Miller has ended her working relationship with Elon Musk in order to focus on a new podcast, Axios learned. ( Getty )

The podcast, The Katie Miller Podcast, will air weekly on Mondays.

It joins similar podcasts hosted by conservative women such as the Megyn Kelly Show, Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey, Candace hosted by Candace Owens, and more.

While the podcast is aimed at providing “lifestyle information” and “news” to conservative women, Miller is also beginning the new media venture to expand Trump’s influence.

"For MAGA and President Trump's legacy to grow long-term, we must talk to conservative women," Miller told Axios.

Stephen Miller, her husband, has been credited as being the architect behind Trump’s harsh immigration policies during his first administration and assisting in creating mass deportation plans.

The former Musk employee also told Axios that her husband is supportive of her new podcast and has helped his wife find guests to appear on the show.

Miller’s opening episodes will feature Vice President JD Vance, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and former ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele, according to Axios.