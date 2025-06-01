Stephen Miller describes Trump-heavy family life days after wife leaves administration to work with Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, has described his Trump-centric family life days after his wife left her administration post to work for Elon Musk.

After discussing Trump’s construction of the MAGA movement, his immigration stance, and Democrats’ “unsellable ideology,” Miller explained his personal ties to President Donald Trump in a softball Fox News interview with Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law.

The Saturday evening interview comes days after his wife Katie Miller reportedly left her role as an adviser at the Department of Government Efficiency to work full-time for Musk, who once led the cost-cutting arm.

It’s unclear when the interview was recorded, and his wife’s departure from the administration wasn’t discussed. But Miller’s appearance seemed to serve as a counter to any rumors that there’s a rift between Musk and Trump.

The world’s richest person left DOGE after a turbulent few months taking a chainsaw to federal agencies; his 130-day special government employee status came to an end last week.

The deputy chief of staff emphasized how large a role the president and his White House have played in his family life.

open image in gallery White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller discusses his personal ties to the Trump administration days after his wife is reportedly leaving to work for Elon Musk ( AP )

Miller described meeting his wife during the first Trump administration. “When I first met her, she was the communications director at the Department of Homeland Security, so it’s very on-brand, the relationship, because we were on conference calls every day on border security.”

The pair even got married at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, according to the New York Times.

Miller is considered the architect of the controversial family separation policy in Trump’s first term. His wife, then a spokesperson to Vice President Mike Pence, was sent to a child detention center at the southern border to make her more compassionate, but “it didn't work," she told reporter Jacob Soboroff.

open image in gallery Katie Miller listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk. She is reportedly leaving the ( Getty Images )

Miller then told Lara Trump about his own children. Asked about whether his children have met Trump, Miller said he has a photo of his daughter with the president when she was just a newborn. He claimed: "My daughter is always asking to see the president again…She’s always desperate for any chance to get face time with the president.”

He added that the president is “great with kids,” describing him as a “kid magnet” and a “child whisperer.” Under Trump, apparently, children are always welcome at the White House.

“This is the most family-friendly work environment. You can bring your kid to work any time you want,” he added.

He’s been in Trump’s orbit for a decade, but to him, “sometimes it only feels like it’s been a year.”