Has Steve Bannon just revealed the real reason Trump is siding with Putin over Ukraine?

Steve Bannon loves talking. In fact, he can’t stop. The Trump whisperer has laid out a plan behind the abandonment of Ukraine, namely for the United States to make a deal with Russia and turn to its real enemy, China. While Beltway think-tankers apply their fine minds to the puzzle of Trump administration’s diplomacy, Bannon has cheerfully taken to the airwaves, most recently on the podcast of Tim Dillon, a stand-up comedian, to explain it to the little guy.

The short version goes like this. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is at war with the United States. Elites in Silicon Valley and Wall Street sold out the working class and handed the Chinese the keys to wealth. Now, the only way to stop China is to cut it off from all capital and technology. It’s called decoupling.

Bannon, Trump’s one-time chief strategist during his first presidency, says the Chinese want to avoid a kinetic war, because, in his words: “They understand one thing we can do is get up on it and f***in’ blow shit up and kill people, okay? We’re very good at that.”

For years, Bannon has said that the CCP is the greatest threat to Western civilisation. He argued in the first Trump term that Russia had much in common with the West’s spiritual and philosophical traditions.

Indeed, he met Vladimir Putin’s mystical thinker, Aleksandr Dugin, in 2018 to forge a bond between what he saw as the two great powers in the Judeao-Christian firmament. Now, he sees the potential for a grand bargain.

In this moral universe, the fate of Ukraine, its people and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who Bannon detests, are but a sideshow. It is the kind of bleak realism that, ironically, appeals to Chinese statecraft.

The foreign policy intellectuals are left groping for a signal amid the noise. Some take refuge in the idea that these are the erratic moves of a new administration managed by chaos and run by clashing egos, a turbulent start that will settle down to compromise with reality.

Optimists talk of a “reverse Kissinger”. This is a reference to the secret diplomacy of Henry Kissinger, which restored ties between Washington and Beijing and led to the historic visit to China by president Richard Nixon in 1972. Kissinger’s admirers hailed it as a stroke of Cold War policy that led to the fall of the Soviet Union.

This time, the argument goes, it’s the other way around. Split Russia off from China to defeat President Xi Jinping’s ambitions and thus deal with the unintended consequences of 1972, that is, the rise of China to be the second largest economy on earth. Bannon thinks it could lead to regime change.

The problem is that it won’t work. First of all, in 1972, China was already split from the Soviet Union. They had even fought a border war. Second, China was weak and poor. Its leaders knew it had to reform and open up, so there were incentives to join world trade, the opposite of the Trump tariff wars. Finally, Kissinger lacked scruples but he was also a diplomatic genius, and, err… well, that vacancy is still open.

open image in gallery Donald Trump pictured in the Oval Office last week ( EPA )

Perhaps, as Trump is wont to say, there are things going on which only he knows. They certainly have not been vouchsafed to China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, who has just held a 90 minute press conference to set the record straight, as he sees it, about his country and Russia.

Wang was speaking to international journalists at the end of China’s “Two Sessions,” the annual political meetings in Beijing. He is on his second stint as foreign minister (his predecessor vanished, Soviet-style, amid gossip about a mistress, a baby, a private jet and the CIA). He is trusted by Xi Jinping and so every word was weighed carefully. Chinese diplomats do not improvise.

“No matter how the international landscape evolves, the historical logic of China-Russian friendship will not change and its internal driving force will not diminish,” said Wang.

He said “deep reflections on historical experience” had led China and Russia to forge “everlasting good neighbourliness” and to “conduct comprehensive strategic coordination”.

This is code for the flow of weapons technology to Russia and the dispatch of North Korean troops, along with deepening trade and financial ties driven by Western sanctions on Russia and new US tariffs on China.

The Chinese message seems to be that if anyone in Washington thinks they can play a “reverse Kissinger”, the opposite is the case.

open image in gallery Xi has yet to meet Donald Trump since he became president a second time ( AP )

Xi has no illusions about Russia. As a young man, he was taught to distrust and despise the Soviet Union. In his first job in the defence ministry, he saw maps on the minister’s wall showing vast tracts of the old empire carved away by the Tsars in the 19th century. His boss said the Russians had wanted to make China an impoverished granary for the socialist bloc.

Today, China is the greater power. A brute calculation shows that Xi Jinping has much to gain. The alliance between autocracies, said his foreign minister, will not be swayed by events, “let alone be subject to interference by any third party,” adding that “it is a constant in a turbulent world rather than a variable in geopolitical games”.

So far, Xi has yet to meet Donald Trump in the American president’s second term. But presidents Xi and Putin met three times last year to steer their partnership through what both men claim are changes unseen in a hundred years.

This year, the Chinese leader is likely to make a pilgrimage to Red Square to join Russia’s commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the allied victory in World War Two. The Chinese side now refers to it as “the World Anti-Fascist War” in an echo of Putin’s language about his enemies in Ukraine.

According to the foreign minister, the two sides will “advocate the correct historical view of World War Two,” uphold the UN-centred international system and promote “a more just and equitable international order”.

That does not sound promising for the Bannon theory of Great Power Plays.

Michael Sheridan, longtime foreign correspondent and diplomatic editor of The Independent, is the author of The Red Emperor (Headline Press, £25)