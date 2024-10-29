Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Watch live as former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon holds a press conference after his release from prison on Tuesday (29 October).

Bannon had been held at FCI Danbury in Connecticut after being sentenced to 120 days for contempt of Congress.

With his sentence ending on Tuesday, he was released in the early hours of the morning and was met at the facility by his daughter Maureen, CNN reported.

The far-right media strategist, 70, was ordered to serve four months in federal prison on July 1 after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena over the congressional investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots.