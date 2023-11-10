Steve Wozniak says he is ‘feeling good’ after being hospitalised in Mexico City
Steve Wozniak has returned home and is ‘feeling good’ after suffering from a minor stroke in Mexico City
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said he is “feeling good” after suffering a minor stroke in Mexico City.
Mr Wozniak, 73, was at a conference at the World Business Forum on Wednesday when a dizzy spell hit him while he was typing at his computer,The New York Times said.
Following his speech, Mr Wozniak reportedly told his wife he was “feeling strange” and she raised the alarm after hearing his symptoms, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Mexico’s Reforma newspaper.
The entrepreneur took a precautionary trip to the hospital and underwent an MRI scan, which showed he had a small capillary leak and symptoms of vertigo.
Mr Wozniak also shared with ABC News in a text message that he had suffered a "minor but real stroke.”
After the health scare, he flew back home the next day.
“I’m back home and feeling good,” he told The New York Times while waiting for his dinner to be served.
He told the newspaper that the worst part about being in hospital was that they required him to stay on a gurney for 24 hours and would not let him roll on his side.
Mr Wozniak said he had various speaking engagements he was supposed to attend in Medellín in Columbia, Baku in Azerbaijan and Dubai, but has had to cancel them all.
“That’s life for me in the busy times,” Mr Wozniak said about his trips.
According to TMZ, Mr Wozniak initially resisted going to the hospital, but only agreed after his wife insisted.
Mr Wozniak is worth an estimated $100m and co-founded the fledgling Apple Computer company in 1976 alongside business partner Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011.
He designed the Apple I and Apple II computers, which played a pivotal role in the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s.
More recently, he announced the launch of a private space company called Privateer, joining the ranks of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, all of whom are striving to advance space travel for private citizens.
