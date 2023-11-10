Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said he is “feeling good” after suffering a minor stroke in Mexico City.

Mr Wozniak, 73, was at a conference at the World Business Forum on Wednesday when a dizzy spell hit him while he was typing at his computer,The New York Times said.

Following his speech, Mr Wozniak reportedly told his wife he was “feeling strange” and she raised the alarm after hearing his symptoms, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Mexico’s Reforma newspaper.

The entrepreneur took a precautionary trip to the hospital and underwent an MRI scan, which showed he had a small capillary leak and symptoms of vertigo.

Mr Wozniak also shared with ABC News in a text message that he had suffered a "minor but real stroke.”

After the health scare, he flew back home the next day.

Technology entrepreneur Mr Wozniak invented the first Apple computers ((Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images for Best Brands))

“I’m back home and feeling good,” he told The New York Times while waiting for his dinner to be served.

He told the newspaper that the worst part about being in hospital was that they required him to stay on a gurney for 24 hours and would not let him roll on his side.

Mr Wozniak said he had various speaking engagements he was supposed to attend in Medellín in Columbia, Baku in Azerbaijan and Dubai, but has had to cancel them all.

“That’s life for me in the busy times,” Mr Wozniak said about his trips.

According to TMZ, Mr Wozniak initially resisted going to the hospital, but only agreed after his wife insisted.

Mr Wozniak is worth an estimated $100m and co-founded the fledgling Apple Computer company in 1976 alongside business partner Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011.

He designed the Apple I and Apple II computers, which played a pivotal role in the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s.

More recently, he announced the launch of a private space company called Privateer, joining the ranks of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, all of whom are striving to advance space travel for private citizens.