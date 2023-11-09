Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak rushed to hospital in Mexico after ‘possible stroke’

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was rushed to a hospital in Mexico City after he reported “feeling strange” during the delivery of a speech, Mexican media outlets reported.

Mr Wozniak, who exited from Apple in 1985, was hospitalised possibly due to a stroke, Mexico’s Reforma newspaper said.

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was participating at World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital’s Santa Fe neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Following his speech, Mr Wozniak told his wife he was “feeling strange” and she raised alarm after hearing his symptoms, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told the outlet. The celebrity news website TMZ quoted sources as saying he suffered symptoms of vertigo.

Mr Wozniak initially resisted going to the hospital, the report said, only agreeing after his wife insisted.

He was undergoing tests at the hospital while his team was flying to Mexico City on a private jet to check on him and see whether he required being flown to the US for further treatment, it added.

According to Reforma, Mr Wozniak remains in hospital in a “stable” condition and is receiving “first-class treatment”.

Mr Wozniak is worth an estimated $100m and co-founded the fledgling Apple Computer company in 1976 alongside business partner Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011.

He designed the Apple I and Apple II computers, which played a pivotal role in the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s.

More recently, he announced the launch of a private space company called Privateer, joining the ranks of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, all of whom are striving to advance space travel for private citizens.