Nuclear submarine captain fired days after drink driving arrest

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The captain of a US Navy nuclear submarine was fired just days after being arrested for alleged drunk driving.

Captain Geoffrey Patterson, 53, was relieved of his command of the USS Georgia’s “Blue Crew”, with the Navy stating that it had suffered a “loss of confidence” in his leadership.

Capt Patterson was arrested for driving under the influence on 8 January by sheriff’s deputies in Camden County, Georgia, where the submarine is based, according to Navy Times.

An inmate log in the county stated that he was booked on misdemeanour charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and no insurance.

A defence official confirmed the arrest to the newspaper but declined to say what role that played in Capt Patterson’s firing.

The Navy said in a statement that Capt Patterson was relieved of his duties by Rear Admiral Thomas “TR” Buchanan, who is commander of Submarine Group Ten.

“Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards,” the service said in a statement.

The USS Georgia, a guided missile submarine, is now commanded by Capt Christopher Osborn, commanding officer of the boat’s Gold Crew, according to the statement.

It can carry up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and has 15 officers aboard, the Navy website states.