Titanic tourist submarine goes missing in Atlantic Ocean sparking search and rescue operation – live updates
A search and rescue operation is under way in the Atlantic Ocean after a submersible used to take tourists to visit the Titanic wreckage went missing.
The Boston Coast Guard told the BBC on Monday morning that it is currently searching for the vessel.
It is not clear how many people may be on board the craft or when the last contact was made with it.
The Independent has reached out to Boston Coast Guard for further details.
The Titanic, operated by the White Star Line, sunk on its maiden voyage across the Atlantic Ocean back in 1912 after striking an iceberg. More than 1,500 people died.
For years, tourists have been taking trips to visit the wreckage which now lies around 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
OceanGate Expeditions, a company made up of undersea explorers, scientists, and filmmakers – offers eight-day missions to see the Titanic debris. The Independent has reached out to the company asking if the missing vessel is operated by them.
Where is the Titanic wreckage?
The wreckage of the Titanic now lies around 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
It is roughly 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
What we know so far:
A submersible used to take visitors on a tour of the Titanic wreck has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, the 1st District Northeast Coast Guard told the BBC on Monday.
Small submersibles, or watercrafts designed to operate underwater that may be different from a submarine, often take visitors on tours of the famous shipwreck.
The Titanic shipwreck sits 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
