A search and rescue operation is under way in the Atlantic Ocean after a submersible used to take tourists to visit the Titanic wreckage went missing.

The Boston Coast Guard told the BBC on Monday morning that it is currently searching for the vessel.

It is not clear how many people may be on board the craft or when the last contact was made with it.

The Independent has reached out to Boston Coast Guard for further details.

The Titanic, operated by the White Star Line, sunk on its maiden voyage across the Atlantic Ocean back in 1912 after striking an iceberg. More than 1,500 people died.

For years, tourists have been taking trips to visit the wreckage which now lies around 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company made up of undersea explorers, scientists, and filmmakers – offers eight-day missions to see the Titanic debris. The Independent has reached out to the company asking if the missing vessel is operated by them.

