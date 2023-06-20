Titanic OceanGate submarine missing with five onboard has 70 hours of air left - live updates
Follow live for updates about the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible used for tours of the Titanic wreckage
Ex-British Navy officer reveals 'concerning timescales' of missing Titanic sub
A rescue operation was underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in search of a submersible vessel carrying five people to observe the wreckage of the Titanic.
British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding and renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet are feared to be on board the missing Titanic tourist submarine somewhere in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.
On Monday afternoon, Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said: “We anticipate there is somewhere between 70 and the full 96 hours available at this point.”
The craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel, the Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later, authorities said.
OceanGate Expeditions, a company offering eight-day missions to see the Titanic debris at a cost of $250,000 per person, confirmed that its submarine was lost at sea with crew members on board.
The company’s chief executive, Stockton Rush, previously described the craft as “rock solid”, is also believed to be on board.
The company said in a statement that it is “exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely.”
PICTURED: What OceanGate’s submarines look like:
The Titan submersible
Submersible made of titanium and filament wound carbon fibre
The submersible, named Titan, is capable of diving 4,000 metres or 13,120 feet “with a comfortable safety margin”, according to its operator OceanGate Expeditions.
The sub weighs 9,072kg in the air, but is ballasted to be neutrally buoyant once it reaches the seafloor, the company said in its filing.
The Titan is made of “titanium and filament wound carbon fiber” and has proven to “withstand the enormous pressures of the deep ocean”, the company stated.
OceanGate told the court that Titan’s viewport is “the largest of any deep diving submersible” and that its technology provides an “unrivaled view” of the deep ocean.
In a May 2021 court filing, OceanGate said the Titan had an “unparalleled safety feature” that assesses the integrity of the hull throughout every dive.
At the time of the filing, Titan had undergone more than 50 test dives, including to the equivalent depth of the Titanic, in deep waters off the Bahamas and in a pressure chamber, the company said.
During its expedition in 2022, OceanGate reported that the submersible had a battery issue on its first dive, and had to be manually attached to its lifting platform, according to a November court filing.
“In the high sea state, the submersible sustained modest damage to its external components and OceanGate decided to cancel the second mission for repairs and operational enhancements,” the filing stated.
More missions, however, followed, with 28 people visiting the wreck site last year.
WATCH: Former Rear Admiral Chris Parry says ‘timescale’ of missing sub is ‘very worrying’
A search is under way for a submersible which has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean while taking visitors on tours of the Titanic wreck.
Lieutenant Jordan Hart of the US Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News there is a “search and rescue operation” underway off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said a Canadian military aircraft and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel are assisting the search.
Ariana Baio reports:
Inventor Stockton Rush assured him sub was ‘rock solid’, says passenger
CBS journalist David Pogue, who went on board the Titan submersible last year, said that he was reassured the vessel was “rock solid” by its inventor.
“It is one of a kind submersible with five-inch thick carbon fibre,” he said.“I have to admit I had some qualms getting on that thing. A lot of the components were off the shelf, improvised. For example, you steer this sub with a game controller.
“The chief executive and inventor of the sub, Stockton Rush, reassured me that all the stuff may be improvised but the part you care about the capsule, the container that contains people and oxygen, was codesigned with Nasa and the University of Washington and it is rock solid.”
Titanic: ‘They should have surfaced a few hours ago,’ says Harding’s friend
British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding would be calm and work with the crew, said his friend Jannicke Mikkelsen.
“Every single expedition is dangerous and that is something Hamish taught me. It is why I started the expedition,” she told News Nation.
“Every expedition has a possibility of death,” she added.
“I know Hamish would be calm and they would work together. Every single expedition would have a checklist of options.
“My fear is that... they should have surfaced a few hours ago but they didn’t. That is scary.”
OceanGate Expeditions uses Elon Musk’s Starlink to maintain communications in ocean
OceanGate Expeditions uses Elon Musk’s Starlink to maintain communications while out in the ocean, the company revealed last month.
“Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success - thank you @Starlink!” the company tweeted.
A British billionaire explorer is on board the missing Titanic tourist submarine somewhere in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.
Hamish Harding, who has previously travelled on the Challenger Deep to the bottom of the ocean, took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that he was joining OceanGate Expeditions for its Titanic mission this week.
“I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic. Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he wrote, alongside an image of him signing a card reading Titanic Mission V.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Why adventurers flocked to take OceanGate’s $250k Titantic expedition
A massive marine search and rescue operation is underway for a missing tourist sub that disappeared on an expedition to view the Titanic wreckage.
British billionaire Hamish Harding, OceanGate Expeditions chief executive Stockton Rush and renowned French underwater explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet are feared to be among those onboard.
The company, which charges up to $250,000 to take guests to the Titanic site, has said it is “working toward the safe return of the crewmembers”.Renata Rojas, who was one of the passengers onboard the 2022 expedition, told The Independent in an interview that seeing the Titanic up close was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.
“You’re feeling overwhelmed the entire time, not only because [of] just the fact that you were there ... [but] as we were approaching the wreck, I was wowed. That was the feeling,” she said. Ms Rojas is currently on the Polar Prince.
Bevan Hurley reports.
