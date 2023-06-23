Missing Titanic sub update - Debris confirms deaths as family reveals teen went on doomed trip for father
All five men on board the missing Titan submersible were declared dead after it was found that the craft imploded near the site of the shipwreck, authorities announced Thursday.
OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were all aboard the Titan.
Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron revealed that he received the information within 24 hours of the disappearance of the submersible that it had imploded when it lost communication with its mothership.
“We got confirmation within an hour that there had been a loud bang at the same time that the sub comms were lost,” Mr Cameron, who directed the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic, said.
His statement comes after Wall Street Journal reported that secret US Navy underwater microphones detected the Titan sub’s implosion several days ago.
The Navy used a top secret acoustic detection system to search for any sign of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible soon after it was reported missing on Sunday, a US Defence official said.
Engro Corporation pay tribute to its Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood
Tributes have flooded in for British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his “beloved” son Suleman, who were part of one of Pakistan’s richest families.
Mr Dawood was vice-chairman of Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation, which is a large fertiliser firm and worked with his family’s Dawood Foundation, as well as the SETI Institute, a California-based research organisation which searches for extra-terrestrial life.
In a statement, Engro Corporation said: “With heavy hears and great sadness, we grieve the loss of our Vice Chairman, Shahzada Dawood, and his beloved son, Suleman Dawood.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dawood family at this tragic time.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, friends and all those around the world who grieve this unthinkable loss.”
OceanGate co-founder says the Titan sub wasn’t used to conduct “joyrides” to the wreckage site
Co-founder of Titan’s parent company, OceanGate Expeditions, Guillermo Sohnlein, insisted his goal is not to conduct “joyrides” down to the wreck of the Titanic.
He told Times Radio: “That would be a great question for Mr (James) Cameron as he’s been down there 30 times and I’m sure, not to put words in his mouth, he would probably say the same thing that I would and what Stockton (Rush) would, is that the intent of all of these missions is not to conduct joyrides down to this wreck.
“Everyone who goes down there has extreme reverence for the wreck as a grave site and, if anything, everyone who goes down there is going there to preserve the memories and to document the grave site itself.”
He continued: “The ocean’s a massive, massive environment.
“Stockton and I used to commiserate about the fact as explorers it provides a fertile ground for exploration because you could drop a sub almost anywhere in the ocean and you’re almost assured of being the first humans to ever set eyes on it.
“The Titanic itself has a kind of mystical kind of draw to it because of the reverence with which everyone has viewed that wreck over the last century since it sank.”
‘I was wowed’: Why adventurers flocked to take OceanGate’s $250k Titanic expedition – before tragedy hit
OceanGate, whose submersible vessel Titan carrying five crew members suffered a ‘catastrophic implosion, in the North Atlantic, has offered tours to the famous shipwreck site since 2021.
How many times has OceanGate been to the Titanic?
Family of Hamish Harding criticise Cambridge uni “submarine-themed ball"
The family of British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding has lashed out at a Cambridge college for hosting a “submarine-themed ball” just hours before those on the Titan submersible were confirmed dead.
Pembroke College students attended the “Into the Depths” ball on Wednesday night, based on the theme of undersea exploration, amid all the rescue efforts for the now imploded Titan submarine.
One of the cousins of Harding, 69-year-old Kathleen Cosnett, told the media that it was “unbelievable” that the college had a submarine-themed ball and said the event was in “extremely bad taste”.
Maroosha Muzaffar has more.
Titan billionaire’s cousin lashes out at ‘submarine themed ball’ at Cambridge college
Pembroke College students attended an ‘Into the Depths’ ball on Wednesday night
Submarine implosion videos viewed by millions
Educational videos of a submarine imploding have racked up millions of views on TikTok amid the search for the missing Titanic submersible in the Atlantic Ocean where ‘debris’ was uncovered with officials announcing those aboard have died following a ‘catastrophic implosion.’
On Thursday, the US Coastguard confirmed that a “debris field” has been discovered within the search area for the missing submersible Titan by a remotely-operated vehicle near the wreckage of the Titanic.
Greg Evans has more.
OceanGate co-founder says it is “tricky” to navigate current regulations
Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate Exploration, the parent company of the Titan submersible, explained it is “tricky to navigate” the current regulations on submersibles.
He told Times Radio: “It’s too early to tell, there’s data that’s going to have to be collected over the coming days, weeks and months, and I’m sure the team will work with whoever is conducting the investigations to cooperate and provide as much information as possible.
“At that point, we’ll be in a better position to tell (what went wrong).”
When asked about the regulations surrounding submersibles, he said: “There are regulations in place but as you can imagine there aren’t many subs that go that deep, so the regulations are pretty sparse and many of them are antiquated and designed for specific instances.
“It’s tricky to navigate those regulatory schemes.”
What we know about doomed Titanic sub
It was due to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip, travelling to the ocean floor and the chance to view what few people have ever done – the 111-year-old wreck of the Titanic.
A British billionaire explorer, a Pakistani-British father and son, a French diver and the chief executive of the submersible tourist company boarded the OceanGate Expedition’s submersible, the Titan, full of a spirit of adventure and excitement.
But, in a chilling echo of the fate of the doomed 1912 vessel, soon after setting out, the expedition took a dramatic turn.
More here.
Teenager Suleman Dawood 'had a sense' Titan expedition 'was not okay', aunt says
Suleman Dawood, who was a student in Glasgow, was “terrified” of making the dive down to the Titanic but did so as it was Father’s Day.
Titanic director felt ‘in his bones’ tourist submersible was lost
James Cameron, who directed the 1997 film Titanic, has said he felt the loss of the Titan submersible “in my bones”.
“I immediately got on the phone to some of my contacts in the deep submersible community,” Cameron recalled of the moment he heard about the news.
Oliver Browning has more.
