Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Philadelphia Eagles fans are furious after a cable and internet outage struck a large part of the city just hours before the team faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Customers of Comcast’s Xfinity internet and cable service began reporting connection problems around midday in the Fishtown neighbourhood of the city, BillyPenn reports.

Communications giant Comcast is headquartered in Philadelphia.

The Xfinity Outage Map states: “Channel(s), DVR, Legacy TV, Internet, Voice, Internet TV outage detected” for the area.

An automated message reads: “We’re aware that you may be experiencing a service interruption and are working to resolve the issue by approximately 02/12/2023 06:00 PM (Eastern). We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

Super Bowl 2023 kicks off at 6.30pm, just half an hour after the promised fix.

Eagles fans and Xfinity customers took to Twitter to vent their anger.

“If @Xfinityiisn’t back up in Fishtown by 4pm, this place will absolutely erupt. But also, 3rd outage in 30 days. Fios outages in 365 days? 0,” wrote one customer.

Other described the outage as “incomprehensible” and threatened to dump the service provider and switch to rival Verizon.