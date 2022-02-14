Super Bowl 2022: Video shows fan being flattened by security as he runs across field
Security piled on top of fan and took him away
An over-enthusiastic fan was flattened by security after running onto the field during Super Bowl LVI.
In the third quarter of the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, the fan made his way down to the field of the SoFi Stadium.
Setting off at a sprint, he almost ran from one end zone to the other.
Hesitating and cutting back on his route for a moment was his mistake as security rushed towards him.
One member of the security staff was then able to catch up to him and he was slammed to the ground.
Other members of staff then piled on top of him.
Sadly for the fan, he was then taken away and barred from seeing the end of the game.
The Rams went on to beat the Bengals 23-20.
