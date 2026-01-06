Want to go to the Super Bowl? It will just cost you a little blood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NFL fans are being given the chance to score tickets to this year’s Super Bowl, all by donating a little blood.

The American Red Cross has teamed up with Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley for a campaign that offers fans the opportunity to attend the big game through a potentially life-saving donation.

Anyone who gives blood or platelets through the ARC between January 1 and 25 will be automatically entered into a lottery to win a trip for two, in partnership with the NFL.

The winner and their guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

The campaign, taking place in National Blood Donation Month, highlights that most people do not donate blood because they are never asked to.

open image in gallery The American Red Cross has teamed up with Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley for a campaign that offers fans the opportunity to attend this year’s Super Bowl through a potentially life-saving donation ( Photo/Adam Hunger )

"I gave blood once in college and that was the only time I had ever been asked to give, until the Red Cross reached out. It was a no-brainer for me to give again,” Barkley said.

“It only takes about an hour and once you realize in that short amount of time how much help it can bring – it’s a beautiful thing."

open image in gallery ‘I gave blood once in college and that was the only time I had ever been asked to give, until the Red Cross reached out. It was a no-brainer for me to give again,’ Barkley said ( Getty Images )

Those wishing to donate must simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card, a driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. All blood types are needed.

open image in gallery Those wishing to donate must simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information ( NHSBT/PA Wire )

It comes as the Red Cross warns of the growing risk of blood shortages following the holiday season – made more difficult by the frigid temperatures and treacherous conditions in December, which resulted in thousands of donations going uncollected.

According to the Red Cross, it is currently distributing blood products faster than they are arriving, and without donation boosts, doctors will be forced to make decisions about who receives blood and who must wait.

Now in its seventh year, the Red Cross x NFL collaboration has helped motivate more than 150,000 first-time blood donors to participate.

"The start of the new year is a challenging time to collect blood, but it’s also an opportunity to build lifesaving habits," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Donor Services, American Red Cross.

"Through our partnership with the NFL, we’re turning ordinary acts of generosity into what we hope is a powerful tradition — ensuring patients have the blood they need, whenever they need it."