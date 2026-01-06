Want to go to the Super Bowl? It will just cost you a little blood
The American Red Cross has teamed up with Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley for a campaign that offers fans the opportunity to attend the big game
NFL fans are being given the chance to score tickets to this year’s Super Bowl, all by donating a little blood.
The American Red Cross has teamed up with Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley for a campaign that offers fans the opportunity to attend the big game through a potentially life-saving donation.
Anyone who gives blood or platelets through the ARC between January 1 and 25 will be automatically entered into a lottery to win a trip for two, in partnership with the NFL.
The winner and their guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.
The campaign, taking place in National Blood Donation Month, highlights that most people do not donate blood because they are never asked to.
"I gave blood once in college and that was the only time I had ever been asked to give, until the Red Cross reached out. It was a no-brainer for me to give again,” Barkley said.
“It only takes about an hour and once you realize in that short amount of time how much help it can bring – it’s a beautiful thing."
Those wishing to donate must simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card, a driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. All blood types are needed.
It comes as the Red Cross warns of the growing risk of blood shortages following the holiday season – made more difficult by the frigid temperatures and treacherous conditions in December, which resulted in thousands of donations going uncollected.
According to the Red Cross, it is currently distributing blood products faster than they are arriving, and without donation boosts, doctors will be forced to make decisions about who receives blood and who must wait.
Now in its seventh year, the Red Cross x NFL collaboration has helped motivate more than 150,000 first-time blood donors to participate.
"The start of the new year is a challenging time to collect blood, but it’s also an opportunity to build lifesaving habits," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Donor Services, American Red Cross.
"Through our partnership with the NFL, we’re turning ordinary acts of generosity into what we hope is a powerful tradition — ensuring patients have the blood they need, whenever they need it."
