Super Greens supplement powder recalled after salmonella outbreak sickens dozens
The products were distributed nationwide, with cases identified in 21 states
At least 45 individuals across nearly two dozen U.S. states have fallen ill with Salmonella food poisoning linked to a brand of "super greens" diet supplement powder, federal health officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Superfoods Inc., the manufacturer of Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder, has issued a recall for its original and wild berry flavors. The affected products bear expiration dates ranging from August 2026 to January 2028. Consumers are advised not to consume, sell, or serve these products, and should either dispose of them or return them to the point of purchase.
Illnesses connected to the supplement were reported between August 22 and December 30, 2025. At least 12 people required hospitalization, though no fatalities have been recorded, according to information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The products were distributed nationwide, with cases identified in 21 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.
An FDA investigation is continuing, and additional products could be contaminated, the agency said.
Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning usually start within hours or days of eating a contaminated food product. They include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment within a week, but infections can be serious in children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks