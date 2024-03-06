The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: the following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation. The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms. Click here for the latest on the 2024 US Presidential Election: https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics

Donald Trump is due to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate on 5 March as Tuesday’s primary results continue to roll in. The former president has swept the Super Tuesday races that have been called so far.

As it stands, Donald Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee once again in 2024, having already chalked up big wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho and Missouri primaries and had any doubts about his place on ballot papers dispelled by the US Supreme Court, which ruled on Monday that states have no authority to disqualify candidates.

Super Tuesday is the biggest date in the primary calendar – voters in 16 states and one territory go to the polls.

Only the well-funded but under-performing ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley remains to challenge him.

Ms Haley and Mr Trump were neck and neck in Vermont as votes were counted on Tuesday night.

She did pick up a much-needed win in Washington DC’s primary on Sunday.