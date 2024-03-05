North Carolina voter’s sexist reason for not voting Nikki Haley

A Donald Trump supporter in North Carolina said he would not support Nikki Haley because she has no "balls to scratch."

Speaking to NBC News on Super Tuesday, voter Emmett Martin said he thought "all a woman’s good for... is having babies and taking care of the house," and had not considered siding with the former South Carolina governor.

The comments came on the biggest date in the US presidential primary calendar as voters in 15 states and one territory — American Samoa — went to the polls.