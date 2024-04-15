Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Supreme Court rules that Idaho can block transgender healthcare for minors

Monday’s ruling overturned a previous decision by a district court judge in the state

Mike Bedigan
Monday 15 April 2024 22:36
Comments
Supreme Court rules that Idaho can block transgender healthcare for minors
Supreme Court rules that Idaho can block transgender healthcare for minors (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The US Supreme Court has allowed Idaho to enforce a ban on minors receiving gender-affirming healthcare, overturning a district court judge’s previous decision.

The law – HB 71 – sought to prohibit minors in the state from receiving puberty blockers, hormones and other treatments. It was due to go into effect on 1 January 2024.

Under the law, clinicians would have faced up to 10 years in prison if they provided such treatment to those under 18.

Idaho officials filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court last year, asking that they allow the ban to go into effect while further litigation continues.

On Monday the Supreme Court’s liberal majority objected to the decision.

HB 71 – also known as the Vulnerbale Child Protection Act – was adopted by Idaho in 2023. But before it could be put into effect, the families of two trangender teens sued the state’s attorney general and a local prosecutor in federal district court.

The children and their parents alleged that, without access to puberty blockers and estrogen, the two minor plaintiffs – aged 16 and 17 respectively – would likely suffer serious mental health problems.

Both attested to how the medical treatment improved their mental health.

More follows ...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in