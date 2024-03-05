Supreme Court blocks implementation of controversial Texas immigration law

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US Supreme Court has voted to freeze the implementation of SB4, a new Texas law that would allow police officers to arrest anyone they suspect of illegally crossing the border.

According to an order of the court issued on Monday, which was written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, the Texas legislation won’t take effect until 13 March. The court is expected to review the case and issue a ruling by then about whether the law can move forward.

Earlier in the day, a federal appeals court voted that the legislation could be enforced. Immigrant groups and the Biden administration quickly intervened and filed a request with the Supreme Court asking the judges to stop the law from being implemented.

Before the Supreme Court’s decision, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter, “Federal appeals court allows Texas immigration law to take effect. Law enforcement officers in Texas are now authorised to arrest and jail any illegal immigrants crossing the border.”

He added: “Obviously this is the case unless the Supreme Court intervenes by 9 March”. If the Supreme Court hadn’t issued an order, the law would’ve been implemented on 10 March.

Under the law, police could begin to charge anyone they believe of entering the US without authorisation with “illegal entry”, a new state crime punishable by up to six months in prison. Anyone who has entered the US before or who has been deported can face 10 to 20 years in prison if detained.

In certain circumstances, judges may allow arrested individuals to enter deportation proceedings. Anyone ordered to leave the country who chooses not to could be handed an additional charge of refusing to comply with the state’s deportation order, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

This is a developing story…