Surgery center workers charged with blocking ICE from arresting immigrant who ran into their building

Two surgery workers in California have been charged with interfering with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigation for allegedly blocking agents from detaining an immigrant who ran into a surgery center to escape.

Disturbing footage showed a masked agent holding back a female member of staff by her neck as she tried to step in the way. The agent forcefully pulls the woman before another worker intervenes.

Criminal charges have now been filed against Jose de Jesus Ortega, 38, of Highland, and Danielle Nadine Davila, 33, of Corona, who are accused of assaulting and interfering with an ICE investigation, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Ortega was arrested Friday morning and has since made his first court appearance, while law enforcement is still searching for Davila.

The charges stem from an incident at the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center in San Bernardino County earlier this month.

“The media originally reported that the illegal alien was taken during a medical appointment. That was false,” according to Bill Essayli, interim U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, whose office brought the charges.

“The illegal alien arrested inside the surgery center was not a patient. He ran inside for cover and these defendants attempted to block his apprehension by assaulting our agents,” according to Essayli. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you work, if you assault our agents or otherwise interfere with our operations, you will be arrested and charged with a federal crime.”

open image in gallery Ortega was reportedly arrested Friday morning and has since made his first court appearance, while law enforcement are still searching for Davila ( Federal law suit )

open image in gallery In the footage of the altercation Davila can be heard shouting ‘Let him go!’ and ‘Get out!’ at the officers ( Federal law suit )

The assault charge against Ortega and Davila carries a maximum statutory sentence of eight years in federal prison, and conspiracy to interfere with a federal officer carries up to six.

According to an affidavit seen byThe Independent, the incident occurred on July 8 after two ICE agents, conducting roving searches, confronted a truck carrying three men. The truck pulled into the surgery parking lot and two of the men fled when approached.

One of the men, who was reported to be in the United States illegally from Honduras, was detained near the surgery entrance, but resisted arrest and escaped into the building with help from a member of staff, according to the complaint.

open image in gallery U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed the charges against the pair, which stemmed from the incident at a surgery center in San Bernardino County earlier this month ( Federal Lawsuit )

Agents then came across Ortega and Davila inside the building, where the altercation was caught on camera. In the footage, Davila can be heard shouting “let him go!” and “get out!” at the officers.

California has become an epicenter of controversial ICE activity as part of Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda, sparking widespread protests that provoked forceful law enforcement responses and the deployment of National Guard service members and Marines.

“This arrest was not about law enforcement,” according to Synai Alas, the niece of one of the targeted immigrants, speaking at a press conference calling for his release. “It was about silencing him. My uncle is being targeted and prosecuted, not because he broke any law, but because he has fearlessly stood up to defend constitutional rights.”