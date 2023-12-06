Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect has been arrested after a series of shootings across Texas that have killed six and left three other injured.

The suspect, who is reportedly in his 30s, is facing capital murder charges, police said.

The suspect has been linked to the deaths of four people in Austin, where two police officers were shot, as well as to the deaths of two others in San Antonio, police said on Tuesday.

“We strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents,” Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson said. She added that authorities “did not determine that these incidents were connected until the last incident occurred” on Tuesday night.

According to KXAN, the first incident was reported at 10.40am on Tuesday near Northeast Early College High School, where an Austin Independent School District police sergeant was shot. Then, police received reports of a double homicide in the area “involving a male and female victim,” NBC News reported.

Later that day, just before 5pm, a cyclist was reportedly shot and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Two hours later, an officer found a suspected burglar in a backyard of an Austral Loop home, a “male suspect” who “immediately opened fire.” That officer is reportedly suffering non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect escaped.

The suspect drove away but crashed at the intersection of State Highway 45 and FM 1826, leading to his arrest.

“Later, officers went inside the residence” in Austral Loop to conduct a welfare check, the police chief said. “Two apparent victims of the suspect were located inside with fatal injuries and pronounced deceased on scene.”

Investigators also said they had linked the suspect with a home near San Antonio, where two others were found dead.