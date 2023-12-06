Texas shooting suspect accused of killing six in Austin and San Antonio: Live updates

✕ Close Texas shooting spree: 6 dead, 2 officers hurt

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A complex investigation has been launched after six people were found dead across two major cities in Texas.

A suspect was arrested on capital murder charges on Tuesday in connection with the deaths of four people in Austin, as well as two other people found dead in San Antonio, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody after crashing his car while fleeing police following a shootout with an officer who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson told reporters early Wednesday.

Ms Henderson said the suspect, who has not been publicly named, was tied to a “series of violent incidents” that began on Tuesday morning and continued through the evening.

Police did not specify the cause of death for the four victims in Austin, but said three others were injured in shootings. The attacks in Austin took place at four separate locations.

The two deaths in San Antonio were said to have occurred at a location linked to the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.