Texas shooting suspect accused of killing six in Austin and San Antonio: Live updates
Suspect arrested on capital murder charges on Tuesday
A complex investigation has been launched after six people were found dead across two major cities in Texas.
A suspect was arrested on capital murder charges on Tuesday in connection with the deaths of four people in Austin, as well as two other people found dead in San Antonio, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody after crashing his car while fleeing police following a shootout with an officer who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson told reporters early Wednesday.
Ms Henderson said the suspect, who has not been publicly named, was tied to a “series of violent incidents” that began on Tuesday morning and continued through the evening.
Police did not specify the cause of death for the four victims in Austin, but said three others were injured in shootings. The attacks in Austin took place at four separate locations.
The two deaths in San Antonio were said to have occurred at a location linked to the suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.
What was the connection between the suspect and the victims?
The man, who is in his 30s, was charged with capital murder, Robin Henderson, Austin interim police chief, said at a news conference Tuesday night. His name has not been released.
Police said the man, who was not hit, drove away and police pursued him.
He crashed at about 7.15pm at a highway intersection and was taken into custody. The man had a gun, Henderson said.
The relationship between the man and the victims, if any, wasn’t immediately known, Henderson said.
Timeline of the alleged murders
Police offered a brief timeline of the alleged Tuesday murders at a press conference on Wednesday morning.
10.45am - Austin independent school district police officer shot and injured
~12pm - Man and woman were found dead in home
~5pm - Male cyclist shot and injured
~7pm - Two people found dead at home after burglary call. One officer responding to the call is subsequently injured in shootout with suspect
7.15pm - Suspect crashes car and is arrested
~7.45pm - San Antonio police approach home linked to suspect and find two people deceased inside
Six dead and three injured in Texas murder spree
