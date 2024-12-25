Systane eye drops recalled over possible fungal contamination
The recall comes after a customer complained about a ‘foreign material’ in their eye drops
A Texas-based company has voluntarily recalled their Systane-brand eye drops over possible fungal contamination.
Alcon Laboratories in Fort Worth, Texas recalled one lot of Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count on December 21. The recall impacts Lot 10101 with an expiration date of September 2025.
The impacted lot has been sold at Publix, according to a statement from the grocery chain.
The alert comes after a customer called to complain about a “foreign material” they saw inside the container. The company later determined that “material” was “fungal in nature,” according to their recall statement.
The company believes the contamination “appears to be isolated to the single unit returned by a customer,” Alcon spokesperson Steven Smith told NBC News.
Using contaminated eye drops could lead to infections, which may be vision-threatening and even life-threatening for immunocompromised people, the company’s statement said. However, Alcon Laboratories has not received any reports of infection as of the recall date.
Symptoms of fungal eye infections include eye pain, redness, blurred vision, sensitivity to light and discharge, according to the Centers for Disease Control. People who are immunocompromised or use anti-inflammatory steroids are at higher risk for developing fungal eye infections, the agency reports.
Customers who purchased the impacted drops can return them to the store for a replacement or refund.
