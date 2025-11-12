Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular brand of crunchy taco shells, which shut down earlier this year, will be making a comeback after the manufacturing plant was bought by a major food company.

The La Tiara taco shell plant in Gladstone, Missouri, will be reopened in January 2026 after being acquired by General Mills.

“General Mills has acquired the assets of Gladstone Food Products, the manufacturer of La Tiara hard taco shells,” said Mollie Wulff, spokesperson at General Mills.

“We look forward to welcoming the well-loved La Tiara brand to the General Mills family of brands.”

Previously owned by Gladstone Food Products, the La Tiara plant stopped production of the shells and seasoning due to construction-related disruptions and costs in January. At the time of closure, the company reportedly owed more than $5 million to creditors.

Following the disappearance, many loyal fans reacted with dismay, with a Facebook group titled “Please Bring Back La Tiara Taco Shells,” amassing almost 20,000 members.

Members of the group reacted with delight following the news, though some questioned whether their beloved shells would taste the same under new ownership.

The company was put into receivership on March 18, with a live final auction held on May 19. According to Food Business News, more than 40 companies bid on the sale.

Announcing news that the plant would reopen at a Gladstone City Council meeting on Monday, City Manager Robert Baer noted that the resumed production was happening “much quicker” than anticipated.

General Mills reportedly plans to expand the staff by 50 employees, going from 20 to 70 employees total, as well as operating three shifts to increase production, KMBC reported.

Exact financial terms of General Mills’ acquisition of the brand have not been disclosed publicly, though several media reports state that the figure was around $10 million.

General Mills is already active in the taco shell and seasoning arena, having acquired the Old El Paso brand during its acquisition of the Pillsbury division of Diageo PLC in 2001.