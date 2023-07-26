Tafari Campbell – latest: Obamas on Martha’s Vineyard when personal chef drowned in paddleboarding accident
The Obamas referred to Tafari Campbell as ‘a beloved part of our family’ after his body was recovered from Martha’s Vineyard’s Great Pond on Monday
Barack Obama has paid tribute to his personal chef Tafari Campbell after he tragically died in a paddleboarding accident in the water close to the former president’s home in Martha’s Vineyard.
Police in Edgartown, Massachusetts, confirmed on Monday morning that the search for a then-unidentified African American man, 45, had been called off after a body was recovered from the town’s Great Pond.
Officials later named the man as Campbell, who had worked for the Obamas at the White House and then joined the family as their personal chef afterwards. Police said neither Mr Obama nor his wife Michelle were at home when Campbell died but are reportedly on the island.
“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” the Obama family said in a statement about his passing. “Our hearts are broken that he’s gone... we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari, especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin, in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”
Campbell’s Instagram account described him as a keen golfer, with numerous photos of finely-presented dishes, videos of him golfing and practicing swimming, and loving pictures of him and his wife together.
Campbell, 45, previously had a brush with public fame in 2012 when he helped brew a series of ales using honey from the beehives set up by Michelle Obama on the White House’s South Lawn.
“As far as we know, the White House Honey Brown Ale is the first alcohol brewed or distilled on the White House grounds,” said a statement from Mr Obama’s office at the time.
The recipe was released to the public after a petition to do so gained around 12,000 signatures.
On Sunday evening, police were called after Campbell was seen struggling in the water while paddleboarding near the former first family’s home, state police said.
Following an overnight search, his body was found just before 10am on Monday around 100 feet from the shore of Edgartown’s Great Pond.
An investigation has been launched into his death.
Campbell’s wife Sherise also paid tribute to her husband, writing on social media that her life is “forever changed” following his death.
“My heart is broken,” she wrote.
“My life and our family’s life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband.. @cheftafari.”
Massachusetts State Police said on Monday that neither the former president nor former first lady Michelle were at the home at the time of the tragedy.
However, The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama later clarified that they were in Martha’s Vineyard at the time but were just not at the home when the tragedy unfolded.
The Independent has contacted the Obamas’ office for more details.
“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” the Obamas said. “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.
“In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.
“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.
“Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.
Obamas mourn ‘truly wonderful man’
The Obamas have paid tribute to their longtime personal chef, describing him as “a beloved part of our family”.
“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the family said.
“In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”
Conspiracy theorists flock to widow’s Instagram page
All too predictably, the conspiracy theories have already begun.
On Monday night an Instagram post by Tafari Campbell‘s wife Sherise had been inundated with comments groundlessly claiming that the chef had been murdered by Barack Obama.
“Sorry for your loss, but Obama did it,” said one. “Your partner worked for some very evil people,” said another. One used the hashtag #ObamaBodyCount, referring to long-running smears against the Obama and Clinton families.
There were numerous similar posts on Twitter, and in far right channels on the chat app Telegram.
Perhaps this should go without saying, but there is absolutely no reason at this time to think that Campbell was murdered. Police have not given any sign that they suspect foul play, instead citing witness testimony suggesting that Campbell drowned by accident.
Unfortunately, a lack of evidence has never prevented the USA’s first Black president from being a magnet for conspiracy theories, especially in the post-Trump era where such fantasies have become obligatory on many parts of the American right.
