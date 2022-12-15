Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chess prodigy Tanitoluwa “Tani” Adewumi, who fled Nigeria along with his family in 2017 fearing attacks from terror group Boko Haram, has been given asylum in the US, his family confirmed.

He rose to stardom in 2019 with his striking chess skill as he beat 73 opponents in his age group in New York, claiming the state championship and setting a record.

At the age of 10 he was named National Master and in 2021 he was awarded his current title of International Chess Federation (Fide) Master, a designation awarded by the international chess governing body.

With trophies multiplying, though he moved up the ladder of success, the reality at home was different for Tani, who lived in a homeless shelter with his family.

“It feels amazing, because it’s been such a long journey,” the 12-year-old told the Washington Post. “I’m just grateful that we’ve gotten this opportunity.”

The asylum status will have a direct bearing on Tani’s chess career which was somewhat stalled because he was not able to travel abroad to participate in international tournaments due to the pending status, disrupting his ability to reach the goal of being a Chess Grandmaster.

"We thank God for his mercy and the people of America for their kindness," his father, Kayode Adewumi, told CBS News, indicating that his son will now be able to compete internationally.

Mr Adewumi, who worked as a dishwasher and Uber driver upon moving to the country, said that the asylum process “was a little bit scary”. He is now a real estate salesman at Douglas Elliman, with his family now living in an apartment in New York City.

He told the news organisation that the next goal of the family is to obtain US citizenship.